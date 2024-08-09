Gerry Bohanon Shines on Day Seven of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, UT - The seventh practice of BYU football Fall camp is in the books. The media was able to view the last 30-40 minutes of practice which included a lot of live work. In terms media availability, Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion of the seventh day of Fall camp.
Play of the Day
There were multiple candidates for the play of the day on Thursday. McCae Hillstead threw a perfectly-placed ball to Weston Covey for a score. Treyson Bourguet found a gap for a long gain on the ground. Gerry Bohanon connected with two true freshmen wide receivers for big gains.
While all of those were notable plays, no play was better than a long run from Gerry Bohanon down the sideline. Bohanon dropped back to pass and didn't find anyone open, so he scrambled to his left and found some open grass. Bohanon flashed a speed that we haven't seen during media availability. He was 30 yards downfield in the blink of an eye. He made it 50-55 yards before Micah Harper tagged him down. If Bohanon was live, he's probably not getting tackled on that play.
That play from Bohanon epitomized his unique physical gifts. Retzlaff is a good runner, for sure, but Bohanon is a freaky athlete that can be a superb runner. He is all of 6'3 and 225 pounds and he runs like a deer. Watching him run down the sideline was a "wow" moment. He flashed the kind of ability that could make him the best running quarterback at BYU since Taysom Hill.
Player of the Day
Gerry Bohanon was the player of the day on Thursday. After the long run down the sideline (that drive eventually stalled after the BYU defense tightened up against the run), Bohanon got another shot to lead a drive with the second-team offense. On that second drive, Bohanon found true freshman Tei Nacua for a long gain. Bohanon fit the ball in a tight window before Marques Collins could close in coverage.
On the next play, Bohanon found true freshman Cody Hagen on a crossing route for a long gain.
There was one throw that Bohanon would probably like to have back: a dig route to Kody Epps that was just off target. The throw hit Epps finger tips, but it was off his frame. Besides that one play, Bohanon was making good reads, delivering the ball on target, and making plays with his legs.
The Offense Won the Day
From the first-team offense to the fourth-team offense, the offense won the day on Thursday. Jake Retzlaff was the first quarterback of the 11-on-11 portion. Retzlaff led a really nice drive with the first-team offense that included two third-down conversions in the air. The first conversion was a quick throw to Chase Roberts. It was an easy throw, but Retzlaff hit Roberts on target and allowed him to gain yards after the catch. That was notable for Retzlaff. Making the easy throws like quick screens was a challenge for Retzlaff in 2023. He has shown improvement in that area during Fall camp.
The next conversion was a quick out to Kody Epps. Retzlaff fit the ball into Kody Epps for a first down. That drive only stopped when the timer ran out of Retzlaff's reps.
On the next drive, Treyson Bourguet found a seam and ran for 30-35 yards.
McCae Hillstead was next up. His drive ended in a perfectly-thrown touchdown pass to walk-one wide receiver Weston Covey. This was the second time over the last week that Hillstead has made a highlight throw for a touchdown.
Overall, the offense won the day during the media portion.
Freshmen Standouts
There are multiple freshmen that have stood out during Fall camp.
- Safety Tommy Prassas was running with the first-team defense.
- Faletau Satuala has shown flashes - if he can learn the playbook quickly then he will be impossible to keep off the field.
- Jonathan Kabeya was playing what looked to be nickel with the first-team defense.
- Tre Alexander is competing for the starting spot opposite of Jakob Robinson.
- Defensive end Viliami Po'uha was getting reps with the second-team defense.
- Jojo Phillips has been a standout throughout the offseason.
- Running back Pokaia Haunga had a really nice move on a quick pitch for a few extra yards. Haunga is twitchy.
Personnel Notes
The first-team offensive line (left to right) was Caleb Etienne, Weylin Lapuaho, Connor Pay, Austin Leausa, and Brayden Keim.
Logan Lutui was the defensive end opposite of Tyler Batty on one drive.
John Nelson looks like a lock to start at defensive tackle. Multiple other plays like Joshua Singh and John Taumoepeau have rotated at the other tackle spot. David Latu and Luke To'omalatai have also been in the rotation.
Ethan Erickson has been getting a lot of right with the first-team offense at tight end.
Talan Alfrey and Tommy Prassas were the safeties with the first-team defense to start the team segment.