Greg McElroy Believes BYU's Ranking in the CFP Top 25 is 'Painfully Low'
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the first CFP Top 25 of the 2024 season. BYU, who is 8-0 with two wins over teams ranked in the top 20, came in at no. 9 behind one-loss teams Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, and fellow undefeated teams Oregon, Miami, and Indiana. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believed BYU's ranking was "painfully low" in the first CFP rankings.
"This one to me feels underrated," McElroy said as BYU's ranking was unveiled. "I mean, I look at BYU with a nine next to their name, undefeated with significant win over no. 13 SMU, pounded Kansas State by nearly 30 points. [BYU] turned them over a bunch in that game. I know they've been outgained in a few different games. I understand that, but I look at game control, undefeated strength of record. They check a lot of boxes. So at nine that just feels painfully low with what BYU accomplished."
After the full rankings were unveiled, McElroy continued.
"I'm a little frustrated if I'm BYU, I'm really upset," McElroy said. "Alright, first and foremost, I run the risk of not securing a first-round bye if Boise State ends up in front of me. So the fact that there's only a margin of three spots between 12 with Boise State and BYU at nine is ridiculous. Also, I'm also sitting there behind Tennessee, Texas and Penn State who don't have a win against a top 25 team. I have two. So if I'm BYU, and guess what, I haven't lost. So if I'm BYU, I'm a little frustrated with how this thing has shaped out, and I know it's early and I know there's plenty still on the table to go...I get that, but I just feel like them being at nine, four spots behind teams that have no wins even close to what they have accomplished. And no loss. And a couple of teams with losses that they don't have to me would be remarkably frustrating."
CFP executive director Ward Manuel was asked why BYU was ranked as low as nine, and specifically why they were ranked behind Indiana who has a strength of schedule in the 100's. Manuel said the way Indiana has won games has impressed the committee, but he didn't specifically say why BYU was ranked at nine.
"Two great teams like you said, I mean, Indiana their strength of schedule is not as strong as BYU's," Manuel said, "But what Indiana has done on the field, when we look at those games, they're winning by double digits averaging 33 points a game more than their opponents. They're solid on both sides offensively and defensively. They're just a really, really great team and so is BYU. So as we contemplated, as we discussed, as we looked at everything, Indiana was ranked number eight by the committee and BYU is right behind them at nine."
After the call, Manuel said Miami was ranked ahead of BYU because of "offensive prowess". "It came down to more of an eye test," Manuel added.