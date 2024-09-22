Greg Wrubell Had the Perfect Call of Parker Kingston's Punt Return Touchdown
On Saturday night, BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion. The Cougars captured the momentum of the game with a scoop-and-score late in the first half and they never let off the gas. There was one play that nearly allowed Kansas State back into the game, but instead put the exclamation mark on BYU's win: Parker Kingston's punt return for a touchdown.
And Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell had the perfect call of the play in real time.
The play was nearly disastrous. BYU led 24-6 with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Kingston bobbled the line-drive punt at his own 23 yard-line. The ball was bouncing towards the endzone and Kansas State defenders were closing in on Kingston. Kingston finally recovered the ball at his own 10 yard-line. Had Kansas State recovered the muffed punt, it would have setup a touchdown and potentially allowed the Wildcats back in the game.
Instead, Kingston avoided disaster, reversed field, and turned the corner with a convoy of blockers in front of him. That play squashed any hopes of a Kansas State comeback.
Wrubell's call perfectly encapsulated the up-and-down nature of the play. "He sends a low-driving punt to Kingston and he bobbles it!" Wrubell yelled. "Kingston recovers it inside his 10 and he's running away from tacklers to the far side of the field. Now the 10, the 15, the 20, the 25, the 30. Convoy down the sideline...oh my goodness! He's going to go! Touchdown! Touchdown! Parker Kingston! Can you believe it?" You can listen to Wrubell's call in its entirety here.
You can also watch the play here.