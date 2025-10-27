How Bear Bachmeier Stacks Up Against Other True Freshmen Quarterbacks
Bear Bachmeier is doing things that true freshmen aren't supposed to be able to do. Bachmeier has led BYU to a perfect 8-0 start, including three double-digit road comebacks in conference play. Going into last week, Bachmeier was the first true freshman to start 7-0 since his older brother Hank Bachmeier did it at Boise State.
Now that he is 8-0, he joins quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence as one of the few true freshmen quarterbacks to lead their team to an 8-0 start.
It's rare for a true freshman to start on day one in the first place. Last year, Nebraska was the only Power Four team to start a true freshman in week one. However, this year has been the exception. Bachmeier was one of four true freshman to start for a Power Four team in week one. He was joined by Michigan's Bryce Underwood, Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Maryland's Malik Washington. Then there are guys like Mason Heintshel at Pitt who have become the starters as the season has progressed.
Bachmeier is the only true freshman quarterback that is still undefeated, and what's allowed Bachmeier to win so many games have been the things that can't be measured by data: things like poise and making clutch plays when it matters most.
In this article, however, we will look at that data to see how Bachmeier stacks up against the other true freshmen quarterbacks that have started multiple games for Power Four teams this season.
Accuracy & Aggressiveness
Typically, true freshmen quarterbacks are not the most accurate. That's been true this season as well even though some of these true freshmen have played really well. Since a freshman's processing tends to be sped up, some of the easy throws become problematic. Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been the most accurate of the true freshmen quarterbacks, but he only ranks 59th nationally. Like we said, true freshmen quarterbacks tend to struggle with consistent accuracy.
Also, accuracy rate is important to surround with context, and that context is named depth of target. Typically, the more aggressive a quarterback is, the lower their accuracy rate will be.
That's where Bear Bachmeier has been the best among the true freshman quarterbacks: pushing the ball downfield while maintaining similar accuracy. Bachmeier has the highest depth of target. Bachmeier's ability to push the ball downfield has really opened things up for the BYU offense.
Yards Per Attempt
Of the true freshmen quarterbacks, Bachmeier is right at the top in terms of passing yards per attempt. Bachmeier ranks 35th nationally in that category.
- Mason Heintschel - 8.5
- Bear Bachmeier - 8.3
- Bryce Underwood - 7.7
- Jaron Keaw-Sagapolutele - 6.9
- Malik Washington - 6.4
First Downs Per Dropback
One of our favorite stats to track is first downs accounted for per dropback. In a game where moving the chains is the name of the game, it's important for quarterbacks to be able to move the chains. Bachmeier ranks third out of five in that category.
- Mason Heintschel - 36%
- Bryce Underwood - 34%
- Bear Bachmeier - 34%
- Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele - 31%
- Malik Washington - 30%
Average Time to Throw
The average true freshman will hold onto the ball too long and take some bad sacks. For example, Mason Heintschel holds onto the ball as long as almost anyone in the country (138th nationally). Ever since his first day of Fall Camp, Bear Bachmeier's processing speed has stood out. That trait has translated to games - Bachmeier has been one of the best quarterbacks at getting rid of the football on time. Bachmeier ranks first among the freshmen quarterbacks and 22nd nationally. No other true freshman ranks inside the top 50.
- Bear Bachmeier - 2.54
- Bryce Underwood - 2.68
- Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele - 2.68
- Malik Washington - 2.68
- Mason Heintschel - 3.17
Total TD/Int Ratio
Where Bear Bachmeier has been fantastic: his total touchdown (run+pass)/interception ratio. Bachmeier's nose for the endzone combined with his ability to protect the football has been the difference in multiple games this season. Unsurprisingly, Bachmeier is the best among the true freshmen quarterbacks. However, most of the true freshmen quarterbacks have been remarkable in this area in 2025.
- Bear Bachmeier: 20:3
- Malik Washington: 16:3
- Bryce Underwood: 11:2
- Mason Heintschel: 10:3
- Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele - 13:7