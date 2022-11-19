Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Football vs Utah Tech

On Saturday afternoon, BYU will play its final home game of the independence era. The Cougars, who are 5-5 and playing for bowl eligibility, will honor 37 upper classman on Senior Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.

Today's game between BYU and Utah Tech will be broadcast on BYUtv and ESPN3.

TV/Streaming: BYUtv/ESPN3
RADIO (11:30 a.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame (11:30 a.m. pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

Players Honored on Senior Day

BYU will honor 13 seniors on Senior Day:

  1. Brooks, Chris RB 
  2. Criddle, Matthew DB 
  3. Fauatea, Lorenzo DL 
  4. Hayes, Kaleb DB 
  5. Heimuli, Houston FB 
  6. Jackson, Chris DB 
  7. Katoa, Lopini RB 
  8. Lunt, Lane TE 
  9. Mandell, D'Angelo DB 
  10. Tanuvasa, Pepe LB 
  11. Tofa, Alden DL 
  12. Tuioti-Mariner, Earl DL 
  13. Tukuafu, Joe OL  
The Cougars will also honor 24 other upperclassman. These players have the option to return in 2023.

  1. Ah You, Chaz LB 
  2. Barrington, Clark OL 
  3. Cosper, Brayden WR 
  4. Freeland, Blake OL 
  5. Hall, Jaren QB 
  6. Hannemann, Ammon DB 
  7. Hogan, Britton LS 
  8. Kaufusi, Jackson LB 
  9. LaChance, Harris OL 
  10. Livingston, Hayden DB 
  11. Mahe, Atunaisa DL 
  12. McChesney, Jackson RB 
  13. Moore, Malik DB 
  14. Nacua, Puka WR 
  15. Oldroyd, Jake K 
  16. Pili, Keenan LB 
  17. Pilimai, Alema DL 
  18. Pyper, Morgan LB 
  19. Romney, Gunner WR 
  20. Summers, Gabe DL 
  21. Tooley, Max LB 
  22. Udo, George DB 
  23. Wake, Masen FB 
  24. Wilgar, Payton LB

