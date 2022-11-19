How to Watch BYU Football vs Utah Tech

On Saturday afternoon, BYU will play its final home game of the independence era. The Cougars, who are 5-5 and playing for bowl eligibility, will honor 37 upper classman on Senior Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Utah Tech

Today's game between BYU and Utah Tech will be broadcast on BYUtv and ESPN3.

TV/Streaming: BYUtv/ESPN3

RADIO (11:30 a.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Pregame (11:30 a.m. pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

Players Honored on Senior Day

BYU will honor 13 seniors on Senior Day:

Brooks, Chris RB Criddle, Matthew DB Fauatea, Lorenzo DL Hayes, Kaleb DB Heimuli, Houston FB Jackson, Chris DB Katoa, Lopini RB Lunt, Lane TE Mandell, D'Angelo DB Tanuvasa, Pepe LB Tofa, Alden DL Tuioti-Mariner, Earl DL Tukuafu, Joe OL

The Cougars will also honor 24 other upperclassman. These players have the option to return in 2023.

Ah You, Chaz LB Barrington, Clark OL Cosper, Brayden WR Freeland, Blake OL Hall, Jaren QB Hannemann, Ammon DB Hogan, Britton LS Kaufusi, Jackson LB LaChance, Harris OL Livingston, Hayden DB Mahe, Atunaisa DL McChesney, Jackson RB Moore, Malik DB Nacua, Puka WR Oldroyd, Jake K Pili, Keenan LB Pilimai, Alema DL Pyper, Morgan LB Romney, Gunner WR Summers, Gabe DL Tooley, Max LB Udo, George DB Wake, Masen FB Wilgar, Payton LB

