How to Watch BYU's Opponents in Week One
It's the most wonderful time of the year - the first weekend of college football. BYU kicks off its season against USF at 2 PM MT on ESPNU. The rest of BYU's 2022 opponents will also be in action on Saturday. Here is a week one viewers guide for BYU fans that are looking to scout future opponents.
The games are ordered by kickoff time. Looking for a streaming option? Excluding the games on ESPN+, these games can be streamed on FuboTV.
#13 NC State @ East Carolina
10:00 AM MT | ESPN
East Carolina, who will travel to Provo later this season, hosts in-state foe #13 NC State.
#11 Oregon vs #3 Georgia
1:30 PM MT | ABC
One of the marquee matchups in week one features Oregon and the reigning national champions. BYU travels to Oregon to take on the Ducks in week three.
#23 Cincinnati @ #19 Arkansas
1:30 PM MT | ESPN
Arkansas hosts 2021 playoff team Cincinnati in its home opener. The Razorbacks will travel to Provo next month.
Tulsa @ Wyoming
1:30 PM MT | FS1
Liberty @ Southern Miss
5:00 PM MT | ESPN+
UAlbany @ #10 Baylor
5:00 PM MT | ESPN+
Before Baylor travels to Provo next week, the Bears host UAlbany in their season opener.
#5 Notre Dame @ #2 Ohio State
5:30 PM MT | ABC
Speaking of marquee matchups, the Fighting Irish take on Ohio State in a matchup of two top five teams. BYU plays Notre Dame in Vegas next month.
Utah State @ #1 Alabama
5:30 PM MT | SECN
After a close game against UConn last week, the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the top-ranked team in the country. This one will get ugly.
Colgate @ Stanford
6:00 PM MT | Pac-12 Network (Bay Area)
Boise State @ Oregon State
8:30 PM MT | ESPN
Boise State has an opportunity to take down a PAC-12 team on the road in week one.