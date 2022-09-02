How to Watch BYU's Opponents in Week One

It's the most wonderful time of the year - the first weekend of college football. BYU kicks off its season against USF at 2 PM MT on ESPNU. The rest of BYU's 2022 opponents will also be in action on Saturday. Here is a week one viewers guide for BYU fans that are looking to scout future opponents.

The games are ordered by kickoff time. Looking for a streaming option? Excluding the games on ESPN+, these games can be streamed on FuboTV.

#13 NC State @ East Carolina

10:00 AM MT | ESPN

East Carolina, who will travel to Provo later this season, hosts in-state foe #13 NC State.

#11 Oregon vs #3 Georgia

1:30 PM MT | ABC

One of the marquee matchups in week one features Oregon and the reigning national champions. BYU travels to Oregon to take on the Ducks in week three.

#23 Cincinnati @ #19 Arkansas

1:30 PM MT | ESPN

Arkansas hosts 2021 playoff team Cincinnati in its home opener. The Razorbacks will travel to Provo next month.

Tulsa @ Wyoming

1:30 PM MT | FS1

Liberty @ Southern Miss

5:00 PM MT | ESPN+

UAlbany @ #10 Baylor

5:00 PM MT | ESPN+

Before Baylor travels to Provo next week, the Bears host UAlbany in their season opener.

#5 Notre Dame @ #2 Ohio State

5:30 PM MT | ABC

Speaking of marquee matchups, the Fighting Irish take on Ohio State in a matchup of two top five teams. BYU plays Notre Dame in Vegas next month.

Utah State @ #1 Alabama

5:30 PM MT | SECN

After a close game against UConn last week, the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the top-ranked team in the country. This one will get ugly.

Colgate @ Stanford

6:00 PM MT | Pac-12 Network (Bay Area)

Boise State @ Oregon State

8:30 PM MT | ESPN

Boise State has an opportunity to take down a PAC-12 team on the road in week one.