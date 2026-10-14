How Transfers Out of the BYU Football Program Have Fared in 2026

We have reached the halfway point of the 2026 college football season. With half of the season in the rearview mirror, let's check in on the former BYU players that transferred out of the program last season.

In total, 14 former players entered the transfer portal and 10 of those 14 found homes in either the FBS or FCS ranks. Players that did not find new homes include Weylin Lapuaho, Choe Bryant-Strother, Pokaiaua Haunga, and LaMason Waller. Waller ended up going the junior college route, Lapuaho didn't enter the transfer portal until September, and Bryant-Strother dealt with multiple injuries at BYU.

Transfer destinations of BYU transfers in the 2026 transfer cycle | BYU On SI

McCae Hillstead - Utah State

Former BYU quarterback McCae Hillstead transferred to Utah State and was named the Aggies' starting quarterback during the spring. Hillstead was benched in the season opener after he threw three interceptions in a bad loss to Idaho State. He didn't make another appearance until the Boise State a few weeks ago. He threw another interception and completed 2 of 7 passes in that game.

For the season, Hillstead has completed 46% of his passes with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He certainly hasn't had the season most expected him to have at Utah State.

Max Alford - Michigan

Max Alford was a reserve linebacker for BYU last season. Alford transferred to Michigan where he has played 13 defensive snaps this season. 11 of his 13 snaps came against UTEP. He has been credited with 3 stops per PFF.

Jake Griffin - Arizona

Former BYU offensive tackle Jake Griffin was the only BYU player that transferred to a Big 12 school. Griffin, and Arizona native, is a backup offensive tackle for the Wildcats. He has played 32 offensive snaps in garbage time this season.

Dom McKenzie - San Jose State

Former BYU wide receiver Dom McKenzie transferred to San Jose State after the 2025 season. McKenzie never cracked the wide receiver rotation at BYU, but he is fast enough to be very effective at the G6 level. McKenzie has 3 catches for 45 yards this season.

Marcus McKenzia - Utah State

Marcus McKenzie has not played any snaps for Utah State this season. McKenzie was a special teams standout at BYU, but injuries limited his availability in his three years at BYU.

Tayvion Beasley - USF

Tayvion Beasley was a backup nickel for BYU in 2025. The Cougars have done well at that position with the emergence of Cannon DeVries, but Beasley would have provided valuable depth. He has started three games for USF and played in all six games. He has one interception this season and he has been credited with eight defensive stops. Beasley is probably the most impactful departure on this list.

Tucker Kelleher - Toledo

Georgia native Tucker Kelleher spent just one season at BYU before entering the transfer portal. Kelleher transferred to Toledo and he has not played any snaps so far in 2026.

Ikinasio Tupou - San Jose State

Ikinasio Tupou spent a few years at BYU before returning home to California. At San Jose State, Tupou has not played any snaps this season.

Sani Taula - Idaho State

It was a big win on the recruiting trail when Sani Tuala committed to BYU over the likes of Washington and Utah. However, Tuala was new to football and he was too raw to see the field at BYU. He transferred to Idaho State where he has played in every game as a reserve this season. He has played just over 100 snaps and he has been credited with four QB pressures, including one sack.

Sione Hingano - Stephen F Austin

Sione Hingano committed to BYU clear back when Eric Mateos was the offensive line coach. He ended up at Stephen F. Austin. Hingano has played 47 snaps as a reserve this season.

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