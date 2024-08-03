Jake Retzlaff Touchdown Pass to Keelan Marion Headlines Practice Three Media Observation
PROVO, Utah - The third practice of BYU football 2024 Fall camp is in the books. On Friday, the media was permitted to watch the last few minutes of practice on a hot night in Provo - temperatures reached 98 degrees on the Zions Bank practice field as the practice came to a close. Friday was the first padded practice. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion of the third day of Fall camp.
Plays of the Day
The last portion of practice was 11-on-11 in the redzone. There were a handful of standout plays, headlined by a Jake Retzlaff touchdown pass to wide receiver Keelan Marion. From about 10 yards out, Retzlaff navigated the pocket to buy some time when he found Marion cutting across the back of the endzone. Retzlaff delivered one of his signature sidearm throws, hitting Marion in stride for the score.
With the exception of the Retzlaff touchdown pass, the defense had a good day on Friday. The defense got consecutive stops in the redzone portion. On one drive led by Treyson Bourguet, linebacker Ace Kaufusi came off the edge for the would-be sack.
On another drive led by McCae Hillstead, Talan Alfrey broke up a pass intended for Ryner Swanson. Swanson ran a slant over the middle, but Alfrey stepped in front and broke up the play.
On the last play of practice, defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin had a tackle for loss.
All four of those plays were included in the post-practice highlights provided by BYU (at the top of this article).
Quote of the Day
BYU sophomore running back LJ Martin met with the media after the third day of Fall camp. Martin announced that he is "participating in everything" so far in Fall camp. Martin's health has been in the headlines over the last few days, as there has been speculation that he could miss the first few games due to injury.
"I'm participating in everything," Martin said. "Being out here with the guys, it's been real fun, being out here for the first couple of days in camp." When asked whether he will be ready for the season opener or not, Martin said he will. "I'll be good," Martin said. "I'm good right now. I'll be good."
Quarterback Rotations
After practice, Aaron Roderick mentioned that reps with the first-team offense are being evenly split between Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff. Two other quarterbacks, Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead, got a handful of reps in the redzone portion to end practice.
Personnel Notes
Different position groups rotated at different times, so there was no clear first-team offense or defense on the field at any given time. Sonny Makasini and Caleb Etienne rotated with the first-team offensive line.
There appears to be a top four at running back that includes LJ Martin, Pokaiaua Haunga, Miles Davis, and Hinckley Ropati. The next in line appears to be former Timpview standout Sione Moa. Moa originally committed to Navy in high school, but he enrolled at BYU after his mission.
A handful of new faces were getting reps during the team portion, including but not limited to Faletau Satuala, Ryner Swanson, Cody Hagen, and Matthias Leach among others.
Other Highlights
There were a few other highlights from day three that were not seen by the media, but were included in the post-practice highlights.
- Linebacker Choe-Bryant Strother had a PBU in coverage on Ethan Erickson. Jakob Robinson had a pair of pass breakups as well.
- Pokaiaua Haunga made a nice adjustment on pass from Treyson Bourguet for the score.
- Safety Tanner Wall had an interception in the endzone. Wall is healthy after suffering a season-ending injury last September.
- Faletau Satuala had another pass breakup on day three. Satuala's length and athleticism stand out.