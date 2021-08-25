Jaren Hall Named BYU's Starting Quarterback

Jaren Hall will lead BYU's offense on September 4 when the Cougars take on Arizona in Las Vegas

Over the last several months, BYU quarterbacks Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, and Jacob Conover have competed for the starting quarterback job. That battle officially concluded on Wednesday when Jaren Hall was named BYU's starting quarterback against Arizona. Hall, a sophomore out of Spanish Fork, Utah, has been in the program since 2018.

In 2019, Jaren Hall started two games for BYU against USF and Utah State. He left both games due to two separate head injuries that were later diagnosed as concussions. In limited action, Hall was 31/46 (67.4%) for 420 yards and 1 touchdown.

In limited reps at BYU, Hall has been efficient at different depths of the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, he completed 6/8 passes behind the line of scrimmage, and 13/16 of his short passes. Hall exceled at medium depth throws where he received his highest PFF grade - intermediate throws are throws that go 10-19 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Hall completed 7/9 intermediate throws in 2019.

Hall was 5/11 on deep throws including 3 "big time throws". A big time throw (BTT) is defined as a "pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window." In other words, Hall made a BTT on 27% of his deep throws. Below is an example of one of Hall's big time throws:

Hall was also dangerous with his legs, especially in the redzone. In 2019, Hall ran for 139 yards on 29 attempts and 3 touchdowns.

In 2020, Hall suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out for the season.

Earlier today, BYU safety Chaz Ah You signed a deal to join 'Cougs Daily' for a weekly 10-minute vlog that will run on this site throughout the 2021 college football season.



Ah You's vlog will give BYU fans an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the BYU football program from a player's perspective. Check out the first episode here.