Jaren Hall Tosses a Pair of Touchdowns in Vikings Preseason Win Over Browns
On Saturday, former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall tossed a pair of touchdowns and finished with a perfect passer rating against the Cleveland Browns. Hall was 4/5 for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Vikings' 27-12 victory. His first throw of the day was a touchdown to Malik Knowles. The Vikings were approaching the goal line when Hall diagnosed a blitz and tossed a well-placed fade for the score.
That touchdown gave the Vikings a 20-7 lead.
Hall's best throw was a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones. Hall took the play-action fake, rolled to his right, and threw a perfect touch pass to Jones. Hall placed the ball where only Jones could get it and it allowed him to outrun the defense for the score.
After the game, Jones took to social media to compliment the pass from Hall. "What a throw," Jones wrote.
Hall's chances of making the 53-man roster greatly increased last week after Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury.
On the opposite sideline, the Browns were led by former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley struggled, finishing 14/20 for 135 yards and 2 interceptions including a near pick-six.
Jaren Hall wasn't the only former BYU player making plays in the NFL preseason. Former BYU running back Chris Brooks had a 59-yard run for the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Brooks found an opening in the defense and stiff-armed a defender to create the chunk-yardage play. Brooks was tripped up at the 10 yard-line.
Meanwhile in Houston, Max Tooley had a great game for the Texans. Tooley forced a fumble against the New York Giants and he finished with a team-high five total tackles.