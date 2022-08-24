Skip to main content

Jaren Hall's Touchdown Pass to Brayden Cosper Headlines Tuesday's Scrimmage Highlights

BYU wrapped up fall camp on Tuesday with a scrimmage of 100 plays

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a scrimmage on Tuesday. Head coach Kalani Sitake estimated that the Cougars ran approximately 100 plays. Following Tuesday's scrimmage, the BYU media department released a few short highlights. A touchdown pass from Jaren Hall to Brayden Cosper and an interception by D'Angelo Mandell headlined Tuesday's scrimmage highlights. You can check out the full video below.

Jaren Hall Touchdown to Brayden Cosper

22FTB PRAC 8-23 133

Starting at 0:25 in the video, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall throws what appears to be a 40-yard touchdown to Brayden Cosper. Hall, throwing from a clean pocket, hit Cosper in stride.

Cosper was active in today's video. He was seen a few plays later catching another pass from Hall for a first down, and a third time when he extended to make a catch over the middle. Cosper has played his way this camp and has earned a spot in the rotation.

D'Angelo Mandell Interception

Starting at 0:34, D'Angelo Mandell intercepted a Nick Billoups pass in the endzone. Mandell showcased impressive focus to intercept the pass after initially getting just one hand on it.

Keanu Hill Toe Tap

Among the notable highlights is a perfectly thrown ball from Jaren Hall to Keanu Hill along the sideline. The Hall to Hill connection begins at 1:20.

Gabe Jeudy-Lally Interception

To wrap up Tuesday's highlights, Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally intercepted a pass in the endzone intended for Chase Roberts. 

