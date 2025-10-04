Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Update on Star Linebacker Jack Kelly
In the first half of BYU's 38-24 win over WVU, star linebacker Jack Kelly left the game with an injury. Kelly did not return to the game. He was seen on the sideline in a sling and wearing street clothes in the second half. After the game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided an injury update on Kelly.
"I actually felt good about it cause towards the end he was actually feeling pretty good [in the locker room after the game]," Sitake said. "We will evaluate him tomorrow. For him and Glasker. But that's the game of football. Sometimes guys get banged up. We'll see how banged up he is and if he can go next week or not."
At first glance, Kelly's injury appeared to be a serious one. He motioned for the trainers as soon as it happened and he was unable to move his arm as he left the field.
Coach Sitake also provided an update on star linebacker Isaiah Glasker who left the game with an injury as well. According to the ESPN broadcast, Glasker being held out was precautionary. Sitake was asked to confirm that report.
"He wanted to keep playing," Sitake said on Glasker. "I think there was an argument on the sideline and I'm usually going to go with the safe side and listen to the doctors and the trainers. But he did get in on the onside kick...Glasker was Kelly's backup so we didn't have anyone else."
BYU's defense isn't the same without Glasker and Kelly in the lineup. The pass rush, specifically, is where there is the biggest drop-off. As BYU heads into the most difficult stretch of the 2025 schedule, the health of those two star linebackers will be a top storyline.
While Glasker and Kelly were sidelined, BYU turned to young linebackers Ace Kaufusi and Miles Hall. Hall and Kaufusi finished with five tackles and two tackles, respectively.
BYU has been a relatively healthy team so far this season, but the depth is about to be tested in a major way. The Cougars have three games before their next bye week.