Latest Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals Get Discouraging News on Star QB's Toe
Joe Burrow could be out for a while.
On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback left their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a toe injury while being sacked by Arik Armstead. Burrow remained down on the field for a while as trainers attended to him, then walked off under his own power. The 28-year-old had a noticeable limp and eventually walked back to the locker room.
Burrow left the stadium with a crutch and a boot on his left foot, but we hadn't heard a full update until now.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has confirmed an earlier report from Fox's Jeremy Rauch that Burrow has been diagnosed with turf toe. He could miss several weeks
Burrow opened the game 7-of-13 for 76 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions before he was replaced by Jake Browning. While the backup signal-caller struggled for much of the game, he led Cincinnati to a 31-27 comeback win to improve the team's record to 2-0.
While it worked in the Bengals' favor this week, Burrow needs to get back on the field as soon as possible. Cincinnati needs its star and leader if it wants to improve on back-to-back 9-8 seasons.
What Is Turf Toe?
Turf toe is sprained ligaments in the joint of the big toe where it meets the rest of the foot. The result is swelling and pain, with bruising, which can make movement exceptionally difficult. Continuing to play with turf toe can make it worse, so rest is necessary for healing.
The length of recovery from turf toe depends on its severity. A mild case could clean up in a week, but a bad case could take months to heal. A severe case could require surgery.
Bengals fans will be hoping Burrow has a mild case and can return soon.