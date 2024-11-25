Kalani Sitake Says the Big 12 is Investigating a Leaked Audio from BYU's Locker Room
At halftime of BYU's 28-23 loss to Arizona State, the Cougars trailed 21-3. Nothing had gone right for the Cougars in the first half, and the team went into the halftime locker room looking for a spark. Before BYU came out in the second half with a comeback attempt, BYU captain Tyler Batty gave an impassioned speech in a private moment in the locker room. After the game, audio of that speech was leaked on social media. While it's unconfirmed who leaked the audio, it would have to be an employee with access to the visitors locker room.
When BYU head coach Kalani Sitake addressed the media on Monday, Sitake said the Big 12 is investigating the leaked audio.
"The Big 12 is looking into it," Sitake said. "They're reviewing everything that happened in the game from on the field when the game happened to the penalties, to the completion or incompletion with Chase Roberts, all those things. They're handling all that and even the recording. They're looking into all of that stuff. They'll deal with it. I trust the Big 12 leadership and [I'll] just let them handle that."
When asked a follow-up question about the Big 12 investigation, Sitake said, "I don't know. I didn't really check into it. I just trust the Big 12 and the leadership for them to look into things. The game is done. I'm not like sitting here complaining about anything. We've just got to move on. But that's their job is to look into stuff and see if everything was done the right way."
BYU captain Connor Pay was asked about the leaked audio on Monday as well. "Obviously, not super appropriate, I don't think, to have an employee of the school you're at take a video of a private team moment like that." Pay said, "But honestly at the end of the day, we don't care that much."
The tension between BYU and Arizona State was growing throughout the game. The tension peaked at the end of the game, when Arizona State fans rushed the field before the game was over and the referees put one second back on the clock. ASU fans were escorted off the field before BYU's final Hail Mary attempt. BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts appeared to catch the pass on the final play, but he was two yards short of the endzone. The sideline official ruled the pass incomplete - which appeared to be the incorrect call - and the fans rushed the field while Chase Roberts was still on the ground.
That entire situation is currently under investigation according to BYU's head coach.
Most intriguing, in this author's opinion, is these storylines could factor into a potential rematch in two weeks in the Big 12 championship game. If both BYU and ASU win this weekend and Iowa State loses to Kansas State, BYU and Arizona State would rematch in the Big 12 championship game.
Given the circumstances of the first matchup, it would be safe to expect a lot more tension in a potential rematch.