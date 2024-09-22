Kickoff Time and Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU Football at Baylor
The kickoff time for BYU's Big 12 road opener has been set. On Sunday, the Big 12 announced that BYU's road contest against Baylor will kickoff at 11 AM Central Time/10 AM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on FS1. This will be the first time BYU has played before the evening this year.
BYU is 4-0 and looking to remain undefeated as they take on a Baylor team that has found some answers on offense under quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Baylor is 2-2 and coming off a heart-breaking loss in the conference opener at Colorado. The Bears allowed a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game that sent the game to overtime before losing 38-31 in overtime.
The last time these two teams met was in 2022 when no. 21 BYU took down no. 9 Baylor in a double overtime thriller. BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd had two opportunities to win that game with game-winning field goal attempts. Oldroyd missed the potential game-winner in regulation and sent the game to overtime. In the first overtime, Baylor missed a field goal and BYU had another chance to win. Instead, Olroyd missed the field goal again and the game extended into double overtime.
In double overtime, BYU scored a touchdown and got a fourth down stop with Baylor inside the BYU 10 yard-line. Jaren Hall led the Cougars with 261 passing yards. BYU's leading receiver in that game was Chase Roberts. Roberts, of course, is now BYU's leading wide receiver. That BYU-Baylor game in 2022 was a breakout game for Roberts. Puka Nacua was sidelined with an injury, and Roberts stepped in and caught 8 passes for 122 yards.
The last time these two teams met in Waco was in 2021. The Bears ran all over the Cougars in that game, finishing with 303 rushing yards and 534 yards of total offense. Baylor, who was led by now BYU quarterback Gerry Bohanon, would go on to win the Big 12 title and the Sugar Bowl later that year.