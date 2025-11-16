Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU at Cincinnati
On Sunday, the kickoff time and broadcast plans for BYU's massive game at Cincinnati were announced. The Cougars and the Bearcats will kickoff at 8 PM Eastern Time/6 PM Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on FOX.
BYU-Cincinnati is the best Big 12 game of the weekend and the broadcast selection reflects that. Here are the other games that weekend and their respective broadcast plans.
- Kansas @ Iowa State - 10 AM MT (FS1)
- Baylor @ Arizona - 11 AM MT (TNT)
- Oklahoma State @ UCF - 2 PM MT (ESPN+)
- TCU @ Houston - 2 PM MT (FOX)
- Kansas State @ Utah - 2 PM MT (ESPN2)
- BYU @ Cincinnati - 6 PM MT (FOX)
- ASU @ Colorado - 6 PM MT (ESPN2)
The stakes couldn't be higher for this game. A BYU win over Cincinnati would setup the Cougars for a rematch against Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, assuming BYU beats UCF in the regular season finale.
Cincinnati is looking to keep its conference title hopes alive as well. The Bearcats lost control of their own destiny on Saturday when they lost to Arizona. Cincinnati is still in the title hunt with only two conference losses. For Cincinnati to make it to the Big 12 title game, they would need to win out, and they would need some luck in the tiebreaker scenarios.
For BYU, this game is going to be decided on the defensive side of the ball. Cincinnati is not the best defense BYU has faced this season - the Cougars should be able to score in the 27-31 range. It will be up to the BYU defense to slow down what can be a high-powered Cincinnati offense.
Another storyline to monitor in this game will be the health of Cincinnati star running back Evan Pryor. Pryor hasn't played in their last two games against Utah and Arizona. The Bearcats were undefeated in conference play with Pryor in the lineup.
Fortunately for BYU, the Cougars left the game against TCU relatively healthy. Offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho left the game with an injury. His status for the Cincinnati is unknown.