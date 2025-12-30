BYU Increases Season Ticket Prices, Puts ROC All Together For 2026

On Monday, BYU announced plans to change the season ticket prices and adjust the location of the ROC. Beginning in 2026, the ROC will be located only in the south end zone.

Historically, the ROC has been split between the south end zone and the east side line bleachers. Now, the ROC will take up more than half of the south end zone and the east sections will be available for season ticket holders to purchase.

2026 BYU season ticket prices | byucougars.com

Additionally, BYU announced price increases for all sections. That is partially driven by demand and partially driven by the increase in home games. BYU will host seven games home games for the first time in many years. Historically, BYU has played just six games at home per season.

Growing revenue has become necessary to survive the era of revenue sharing. BYU is not exempt from that.

Non-Conference Opponents

vs Utah Tech - 9/5/26

The Cougars will kickoff the season with a tune-up game against Utah Tech. BYU will be heavily favored in this game.

@ Colorado State - 9/19/25

BYU will take a trip to Colorado to take on former Mountain West foe Colorado State. The Rams will be led by a new coach in Jim Mora. Mora recently hired BYU assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Mitchell to lead the Rams' quarterbacks.

vs Notre Dame - Date TBD

BYU and Notre Dame will likely face each other in October. The Fighting Irish will be the marquee opponent of the Cougars' non-conference slate. This game could give BYU a chance to change the national perception of the program.

Conference Opponents

BYU will play five home games and four road games in Big 12 play.

Conference Home Games

Arizona Arizona State Cincinnati Iowa State Baylor

The Cougars will host a bunch of programs with quarterback questions at this point in the transfer calendar. Iowa State, Arizona State, and Cincinnati will lose their quarterbacks to the transfer portal when it opens in January. Then there's Baylor who will lose quarterback Sawyer Robertson to graduation. In other words, the only team on this list that is scheduled to return their quarterback is Arizona (Noah Fifita).

Monitoring the quarterbacks in the transfer portal will be a storyline of the offseason for BYU. The Cougars will likely face a bunch of transfer quarterbacks that will be added by these schools next month.

Conference Away Games

Utah UCF TCU Kansas

It's way too early to know what these teams will look like in 2026 and draw too many conclusions about the schedule. With that in mind, BYU's road slate looks favorable. TCU and UCF will be looking to replace their starting quarterbacks (more transfer portal attrition) and Kansas will lose Jalon Daniels to graduation.

The BYU-Utah game, like it did in 2026, could have major Big 12 title implications.

