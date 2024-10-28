Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Announced for No. 9 BYU at Utah
No. 9 BYU is 8-0 and in first place in the Big 12 standings. The next obstacle in their way is a rivalry game at Utah. Utah, who was picked to win the conference, has suffered four consecutive losses and is coming off two bad losses to TCU and Houston. Both teams have byes this weekend before facing off on November 9th.
On Monday, the Big 12 announced the broadcast plans and kickoff time for BYU at Utah. The game will kickoff at 8:15 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPN. It could be a cold game in the low 40's according to way-too-early weather forecasts.
Like anticipated before the season, the BYU-Utah rivalry game will have conference title implications. Except BYU is the team in the running for the conference title and not Utah. To keep their perfect season alive, the Cougars will need to beat Utah in Rice Eccles Stadium for the first time since 2006.
The last time these two teams met was in 2021. Led by quarterback Jaren Hall, BYU beat Utah 26-17 and snapped a nine-game losing streak. BYU will look to start a winning streak of its own when it takes on Utah in a few weeks.
Like many of the BYU-Utah rivalry games in the past 15 years, this game could come down to turnovers. BYU is the better team, but Utah features a stout defense that can create havoc. If BYU protects the football, they will win this game. If BYU has multiple turnovers and allows Utah to create short fields for its offense, it will be a tossup.