Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Revealed for BYU at Arizona
On Monday, the Big 12 unveiled the kickoff time and broadcast plans for BYU's upcoming game at Arizona. The Cougars and the Wildcats will kickoff at 6:00 PM MT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
This will be the sixth night game in as many games for the BYU football team this season. Below are the broadcast plans for the other Big 12 games that weekend.
- UCF-Cincinnati (FS1) - 10 AM MT
- Houston-Oklahoma State (TNT) - 10 AM MT
- Iowa State-Coloardo (ESPN) - 1:30 PM MT
- TCU-Kansas State (FOX) - 1:30 PM MT
- Kansas-Texas Tech (FOX) - 5:30 PM MT
- Arizona State-Utah (ESPN) - 8:15 PM MT
Arizona could give BYU a real test down in Tucson. The Wildcats were undefeated but largely unproven heading into their game at Iowa State. The Cyclones exposed the Wildcats a bit in that game on their way to a 39-14 win.
However, Noah Fifita and Arizona have played well at home this season. The Wildcats don't look like a Big 12 contender, but they do look like a team that can make a bowl game and be a difficult out at home. Arizona has Oklahoma State this Saturday, so they will very likely be 4-1.
BYU and Arizona faced off last year in a game that was featured by Big Noon Kickoff. BYU handled Arizona 41-19 and the Wildcats never really recovered from that game. Arizona brought a 3-2 record going into that game, and they were 1-5 after that game. BYU and Arizona will face off at the same point in the season that they did last season.
In the opinion of this author, this game will determine whether BYU will be a Big 12 contender or not. A win over Arizona would give BYU a 3-0 conference record heading into this five-game gauntlet: vs Utah, at Iowa State, at Texas Tech, vs TCU, at Cincinnati.
If BYU is 3-0 before that gauntlet, a 3-2 record in those five games would put BYU in contention at the end of November.