Instant Reaction to BYU's Stale Ranking in the CFP Top 25
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the updated CFP rankings of the 2025 season. BYU came in at no. 11, the same spot as last week. Here is our instant reaction from BYU's stagnant placement in the CFP rankings.
If the season ended today, BYU would be on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff. Below is the updated top 25.
The Updated CFP Top 25
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Miami
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Texas
- USC
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- ASU
- SMY
- Pitt
- Georgia Tech
- Tulane
- Arizona
1. There is apparently nothing positive BYU can do to undo the loss at Texas Tech
Last week, the voice of the CFP committee director said that BYU was not considered in the same tier as teams like Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Oklahoma because of the nature of their loss at Texas Tech. He went as far as saying BYU was dominated on both sides of the ball.
With each passing week, it's becoming more and more clear that there is seemingly nothing positive that BYU can do to undo that ugly loss at Texas Tech. A 44-13 win over TCU didn't move the needle, and neither did a tough 26-14 road win under the lights at Cincinnati. Last week, the committee admitted that BYU was not even considered in the same tier as teams ranked 7-10. No amount of style points against UCF would make the committee see BYU in that tier, apparently.
2. BYU now has two wins over ranked teams
The most significant ranking of the day for BYU was Arizona at no. 25. The Wildcats are now 8-3 and coming off a dominant win over Baylor. Most importantly, BYU now has two wins over ranked teams. That is significant because the Wildcats have a chance for a top 20 win over ASU this weekend. If Arizona wins that game, it could catapult the Wildcats into the top 20 and bolster BYU's resume.
3. BYU would need to be competitive in the Big 12 title game
If BYU is 11-1, they will make the Big 12 title game. Historically, the committee hasn't punished teams for losses in conference title games if they are already in the field (see SMU last year). Therefore, BYU still has a chance to squeeze into the CFP as the Big 12 runner-up if one of the teams ranked ahead of them loses.
But make no mistake, the committee could certainly punish the Cougars out for a poor performance in Arlington. If BYU were to be in the field of 12 going into championship weekend, a poor showing in a rematch against Texas Tech could push the Cougars out of the playoff.
The committee chair explained that conference championship weekend is another data point. He made no promises that teams wouldn't be punished by a poor performance.
