Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Unveiled for BYU-Utah Rivalry Game
On Monday morning, the Big 12 released the kickoff time and broadcast plans for BYU's upcoming rivalry game against Utah. The Cougars and the Utes will kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on FOX.
The primetime FOX window is a great exposure opportunity for the BYU-Utah rivalry. It's also a much better window than the one last year when BYU and Utah kicked off around 8:30 PM local time.
Depending on the results of this weekend's games, BYU-Utah could be a candidate for the Big Noon Kickoff show.
If Utah beats Arizona State and BYU beats Arizona, the rivalry game would likely be a showdown of two top 25 teams. Additionally, a Utah win over Arizona State would knock the Sun Devils out of the top 25 before their showdown against Texas Tech.
Arizona State and Texas Tech will kickoff on the same day in the afternoon. That game will be broadcast on FOX. There isn't an obviously good Big Ten matchup that weekend to feature on Big Noon Kickoff, so it will likely be Arizona State-Texas Tech or BYU-Utah. BYU hosted Big Noon Kickoff last season.
Other Big 12 Broadcast Plans for the Same Weekend
BYU-Utah and Arizona State-Texas Tech are the marquee matchups in the Big 12 that weekend. Other Big 12 games include Arizona-Houston, WVU, UCF, Baylor-TCU, and Cincinnati-Oklahoma State.
- Arizona-Houston will be broadcast on FS1 and kickoff at 10 AM Mountain Time
- WVU-UCF will be broadcast on TNT and kickoff at 11 AM Mountain Time
- Baylor-TCU will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will kickoff at 10 AM Mountain Time
- Cincinnati-Oklahoma State will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time
BYU will be a candidate to get a lot of the best tv slots over the next six weeks. The Cougars are set to take on a gauntlet that is the most difficult remaining schedule in the Big 12. Five of BYU's next six opponents could be ranked when they play the Cougars. The only team that won't be ranked for sure is Arizona, who BYU will face this Saturday.