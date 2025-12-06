BYU to Wear Whiteout Uniforms in Big 12 Championship Game

The stakes couldn't be higher for BYU's rematch against Texas Tech. A win over the Red Raiders would give BYU its first Big 12 championship game and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

BYU will wear the same uniform combination in the championship game that they wore in last year's Alamo Bowl: the whiteout uniforms with royal trim. BYU wore this same combination earlier in the year against Colorado.

BYU and Cincinnati will kickoff at 10 AM Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on ABC. ESPN's Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be on the call. Below is the full uniform schedule for BYU's 2025 season.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Portland State | BYU Photo

Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford | BYU Photo

ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

BYU running back LJ Martin against ECU | BYU Photo

Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Colorado | BYU Photo

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Arizona | BYU Photo

Utah - All Royal

For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Utah | BYU Photo

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

BYU WR Tiger Bachmeier against Iowa State | BYU Photo

Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets

BYU RB LJ Martin runs the football against Texas Tech | BYU Photo

Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU defensive end Tausili Akana celebrates a tackle for loss against TCU | BYU Photo

Cincinnati - All White with Royal Helmets

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal helmets in a pivotal win over Cincinnati. This game eventually secured BYU's spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier against Cincinnati | BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

BYU WR Jojo Phillips against UCF | BYU Photo

More BYU Football Coverage