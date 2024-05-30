Kickoff Times, Broadcast Plans Announced for Four BYU Football Games
On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference unveiled the kickoff times and broadcast plans for a handful of games on the 2024 schedule. The plans for four BYU football games were announced, including the season opener against Southern Illinois.
Of the four games announced, BYU will play once on ESPN, once on ESPN2, once on CBS Sports Network, and once on ESPN+. All four games will kickoff in the evening.
1. August 31, 2024 vs Southern Illinois
Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM MT
Network: ESPN+
BYU kicks off the 2024 season with a home game against FCS foe Southern Illinois. This will be a good tune-up opportunity for the Cougars who could feature a lot of new faces on defense and potentially a new quarterback. The game will kickoff at 6 PM local time.
2. September 6,2024 @ SMU
Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM MT
Network: ESPN2
SMU is coming off an AAC championship in 2023. The Mustangs will become members of the ACC for the 2024 season. Road wins in the state of Texas have been hard to come by, and this will be a very challenging game for BYU. SMU attracts a lot of talent in the transfer portal and they're surrounded by some of the best high school talent in the country. BYU will likely be an underdog in this game.
3. September 14, 2024 @ Wyoming
Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM MT
Network: CBS Sports Network
If you look up "trap game" in the college football dictionary, it might just say BYU-Wyoming in 2024. Although the date for the BYU-SMU game has not been announced, it will likely be played on September 7th. Meaning the game at Wyoming would be the second consecutive road game for BYU. Wyoming fans hate BYU and this will be the biggest home game for a Wyoming team that has proven dangerous over the last few years. If BYU is going to make a bowl game in 2024, this is a must-win game.
4. October 18, 2024 vs Oklahoma State
Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM MT
Network: ESPN
Oklahoma State is one of only two conference opponents that BYU will play in its first two seasons in the Big 12. The Cowboys, who lost to Texas in the Big 12 championship, have to come to Provo this time.
BYU has been very good in revenge games. The Cougars have an opportunity to get revenge after they lost in double overtime to the Cowboys in November.