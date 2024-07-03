LED Lights Have Been Installed at Lavell Edwards Stadium
Brand new LED lights have been installed at Lavell Edwards Stadium, BYU announced on Monday. The new LED lights will allow BYU to include the lights in the gameday atmosphere, something that's never been possible before. The new lights can flash on and off and they can turn blue.
LED lights have become more and more popular in college football. Alabama, for example, uses its LED lights as part of the pregame ritual when they come out of the tunnel. BYU will likely do something similar.
The new lights aren't the only new feature of Lavell Edwards Stadium in 2024. The grass was also replaced earlier this year. Following the 2023 football season, the playing surface at Lavell Edwards Stadium was scheduled to be replaced. After ripping out the old grass a few months ago, the new grass is now established and the new turf around the border of the field has been installed. The new turf around the field includes royal blue accents, replacing the white accents that previously bordered the field.
In the last two home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma, the grass became a storyline since it was noticeably torn up and slippery. In the night game against Iowa State, in particular, BYU players were slipping on nearly every play. The hope is that a new and improved playing surface will reduce those problems in the future, especially in November. When the temperatures drop near the end of the season, the field conditions get harder to maintain.