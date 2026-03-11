Kevin Young Provides Injury Update on BYU Star Point Guard Rob Wright III

On Tuesday night, BYU outscored Kansas State 105-91 to advance to the second round of the Big 12 tournament. Midway through the second half, BYU star point guard Rob Wright III took an elbow to the face and did not return to the game.

After the game, BYU head coach Kevin Young provided an update on Wright.

"They're callin git a lip laceration," Young said, "Everything else checked out. So, you know, barring anything unforeseen, Rob's a pretty tough young man, I'd assume he's going to play."

After the game, Wright III met with reporters with bloody and swollen lips. He told Mitch Harper of KSL Sports that he received stitches in his lips and a dentist put his tooth back in place. However, he clarified that he will still play on Wednesday against West Virginia.

BYU’s Robert Wright caught an elbow in the face, knocked his tooth back and got his lip swollen and bloody.



But he said he will play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dBLdiDokep — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2026

He told Jarom Jordan of BYUtv that he was getting ready to go back into the game before the game ended.

Rob Wright III told me got a bloody lip and lost a tooth that was then put back in in the locker room. He was ready to come back out to the court when the team returned after the game. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) March 11, 2026

Before leaving with the injury, Wright III had 14 points on 14 points on 5/12 from the field. He also had 6 assists and 2 rebounds.

AJ Dybantsa Sets Another Record

AJ Dybantsa set yet another record against Kansas State. Dybantsa set a Big 12 freshman record with 40 points in a Big 12 tournament game. Dybantsa broke the record held by Kevin Durant who scored 37 points in his freshman season at Texas.

Dybantsa scored in every way against the Wildcats. He knocked down threes, scored in transition and isolation, and he got to the free throw line. He scored 40 points on 15/21 from the field. He also had 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

When Wright III left the game, BYU led by just 8 points. After that, Dybantsa initiated the offense. Time after time, he made the right play by either scoring himself or finding the open shooter. He was a big reason why Kennard Davis knocked down four threes in the second half.

Davis finished the game with 15 points on 5/8 from the field.

Other role players played some of their best basketball of the season against Kansas State. Khadim Mboup had a career high 14 rebounds and 8 points.

Dominique Diomande provided some good minutes off the bench, scoring 6 points, grabbing 4 boards, and snagging 3 steals in just 15 minutes.

Aleksej Kostic, who made his second consecutive start, finished with 11 points on 3/7 from the field.