LJ Martin and Evan Johnson Return to BYU Depth Chart for Baylor Game

On Monday, the BYU football program listed star running back LJ Martin and star cornerback Evan Johnson to the depth chart for the Baylor game. It marked the first time Martin and Johnson had appeared on the depth chart since they were removed due to injury.

Martin returned to the lineup against Utah last week, but he was on a strict pitch count. Martin finished the game with eight touches. Martin is expected to take on a larger role against Baylor this week.

"[LJ] obviously wasn't 100%," Kalani Sitake said in his press conference on Monday. "Looking forward to seeing him work this week. He's only been off of a boot and crutches and a scooter for a couple weeks now, so for the fact that—I mean, he's a tough kid. Love that LJ wants to just sacrifice for the team. We just could not put too much of a load on him...[his workload against Baylor will] be more than last week."

If Martin is back to full strength over the next week or two, it would mark the first time BYU has had its running backs at full strength. Backup Sione Moa looked healthier and more explosive against Utah. Moa had 10 carries for 37 yards against the Utes.

Third-string running back Preston Rex was banged up against UCF and missed the Arizona State game. According to Sitake, Rex will be available as well.

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Star cornerback Evan Johnson could make his return

Star cornerback Evan Johnson was added back to the depth chart for the first time since suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury against UCF. Johnson has missed the last two weeks against ASU and Utah. The Cougars missed Johnson's presence against Utah, as they allowed a handful of uncharacteristic explosive pass plays.

Sitake didn't comment on Johnson's status for Saturday, but he was listed as "doubtful" throughout the week of the Utah game. With his name being added to the depth chart, it's a sign that Johnson could make his return as early as this week against Baylor.

Another notable starter, Roger Saleapaga, suffered an injury against ASU and didn't play against Utah. His status for the Baylor game has not been announced, but he is listed on the depth chart at tight end. Like Johnson, Saleapaga was "doubtful" before the Utah game.

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