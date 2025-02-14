Local Linebacker Adam Bywater Locks in BYU Official Visit
On Thursday, Olympus High School standout Adam Bywater announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU. Adam, who is the younger brother of former BYU star linebacker Ben Bywater, has seen his recruitment really start to accelerate over the last few weeks. He picked up his first offer from Utah back in December, and now he holds other competing offers from Utah State, Boise State, Arizona State, and San Diego State. BYU offered him at the end of January.
Bywater will take his official visit to BYU from June 19-22. BYU commit PJ Takitaki has announced his plans to take a BYU official visit on that same weekend. We caught up with Bywater to preview his BYU official visit and to get an update on his recruitment.
Like his older brother, Adam is being recruited to play linebacker at BYU. However, he notes that he could play defensive end depending on how much he grows over the next few years.
Adam Bywater has been in touch with BYU's defensive staff for multiple years. "I've been going to BYU camps for my whole life," Bywater said. "But these past couple of years I really got to know coach Ena and Coach Hill and I performed well at the camps. And [we] stayed in contact."
Adam's older brother, Ben Bywater, was going to be a face of the program in 2024. Bywater suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the Kansas game in 2023 and he announced his plans to return for one more season at BYU in 2024. Unfortunately, nerve damage in his shoulder prevented him from playing in 2024.
When healthy, Ben Bywater was a tackling machine for the BYU defense. He averaged 100 tackles per season from 2021-2022. He had the potential to crack the top five in solo tackles by a BYU player in 2024, and he was also positioned to break the all-time record for assisted tackles in 2024. He had 112 solo tackles in his career and 135 assisted tackles.
Ben has talked with Adam about his BYU experience. "My brother Ben had a very positive experience with coaches and fans," Bywater said. "He was honored to be a captain and represent the school. He was super proud and happy of his career as a Cougar!"
As a 6'3 junior at Olympus High School, Adam lined up at both safety and linebacker. He tallied 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups in 2024. The BYU coaching staff has told Bywater that they like his size, length, and frame. They also like his motor and instincts.
When it comes time for his official visit in June, Bywater is hoping to get good at the culture and coaching staff at BYU. "Spending time with the coaches and other recruits," Bywater said when asked about what he's looking forward to accomplishing on his official visit. "And getting a clear view of the chemistry and culture that exists in the program."
After the Summer, Bywater plans to narrow down his options and announce his college decision. "I will most likely make my decision end of Summer or beginning of Fall," Bywater told BYU On SI.
The 2026 class is loaded with talent in BYU's natural recruiting pool. Adam Bywater fits that description. He will be a top target to monitor throughout the Summer.