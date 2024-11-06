National Analysts Came to BYU's Defense After CFP Rankings Were Unveiled
As the first edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff rankings were being released, ESPN's Greg McElroy said BYU's no. 9 ranking was "painfully low". McElroy wasn't the only national analyst to question the committee's decision to rank BYU behind the likes of Indiana, Miami, Penn State, and Texas. Multiple national analysts came to BYU's defense after the rankings were unveiled.
"There are only two possible explanations for BYU's treatment in this initial ranking," ESPN staff writer David Hale wrote. "The first is that the committee members are too sleepy to watch games beyond the Central time zone. The second, and frankly, less rational one, is they simply didn't do much homework."
Hale continued, "BYU (No. 4) has a better strength of record than Ohio State (No. 5), has played roughly the same quality schedule as Texas and has two wins against other teams ranked in the committee's top 25 -- as many as Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee and Indiana (all ranked ahead of the Cougars) combined. Indiana's rags-to-riches story is wonderful, of course, but how can the committee compare what BYU has done (wins over SMU and Kansas State) against Indiana's 103rd-ranked strength of schedule?"
Joe Rexrode of The Athletic wrote that the committee "got this one wrong". Rexrode wrote, "Talk amongst yourselves, committee members, and don’t be afraid to change your mind. Or to speak loudly and clearly to the ones in the room who got this one wrong and need their minds changed."
The response was similar on social media. Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports believes BYU should not be ranked behind Texas.
Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports believes BYU should be ahead of Indiana.
So does Joel Klatt, who was on the call for BYU-Arizona earlier this year.
Shenan Jeyarajah pointed out that BYU has more CFP Top 25 wins that the four teams ahead of them combined.
Sam Khan put BYU's resume up next to Penn State's resume. On paper, BYU's is objectively better.