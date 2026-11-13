National Games BYU Fans Should Watch for Playoff Impact

If the season ended today, BYU would be in the College Football Playoff. With three weeks to go, the Cougars need to win out to keep their playoff and Big 12 title hopes alive. To be safely in the playoff field, BYU will need some help as well. There is a long list of national games that impact BYU this weekend. In this article, we highlight the 10 games BYU fans should watch, as all of them could impact BYU's playoff chances.

National games that impact BYU football in week 11 | BYU On SI

Games Around the Big 12

There are three games around the Big 12 that impact BYU the most in week 11.

No. 12 Texas Tech at no. 25 Oklahoma State

No game is more important to BYU this weekend than Texas Tech-Oklahoma State. Tech is a threat to leapfrog BYU in the rankings if they win out. They also need to lose one more game to open BYU's path to a Big 12 championship. This is the only remaining game that Texas Tech will not be favored to win. If they get a top 25 road win, it could be enough to catapult them up the rankings.

No. 14 Houston at Colorado

Colorado has played competitive games with some of the top teams in the league. Can they finally pull off an upset? Weird things can happen on Friday nights on the road, and Houston has played with fire a handful of times without getting burned. A Houston loss would benefit BYU in both the Big 12 title hunt and the College Football Playoff hunt.

No. 2 Utah at no. 23 Arizona

You could argue that it would be best for BYU if Utah loses to Arizona. You could also argue that it would be best for BYU if Utah beats Arizona. Frankly, both outcomes could hurt BYU in the eyes of the playoff committee. A close game is probably what BYU fans should cheer for in this one.

Games Around the Country

There are more chances for teams around BYU to lose this week than any of the three remaining weeks. Here are the national games that matter to BYU the most.

#13 Wake Forest at SMU

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wake Forest has played a light schedule so far. Its only loss is to Miami, so they are a threat to BYU with only one loss. The only real challenge left on Wake Forest's schedule? A road game at SMU. It would really benefit BYU if Wake Forest suffered a second loss.

#6 Texas at #21 LSU

No. 6 Texas has to go on the road to take on LSU at night. The Longhorns are road underdogs. It would really benefit BYU if the Longhorns suffered their third loss of the season.

Florida at #11 Kentucky

No. 11 Kentucky is a threat to leapfrog BYU if it wins out. Few outcomes would benefit BYU more than a Kentucky loss to unranked Florida. Kentucky is favored by just a field goal in this game.

#8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

No. 8 Tennessee has to go on the road to face Texas A&M. The Vols are favored by just a field goal in this game. If Tennessee survives this game, it's likely they finish 10-2 and firmly ahead of BYU in the CFP rankings.

# 18 USC at # 9 Indiana

No team has escaped defeat more than Indiana this season. The Hoosiers have only one loss, but they don't havea single win over a top 25 team. That would chance if they beat USC. The Cougars would benefit from an Indiana loss. Since Indiana's resume lacks substance, they would tumble down the rankings with a second loss.

Duke at #7 Miami

After an emotional loss to Notre Dame, #7 Miami has to host an underrated Duke team. The Hurricanes are highly favored, but crazier things have happened during this college football season.

Illinois at #4 UCLA

Undefeated UCLA hosts an Illinois team that beat Oregon earlier this year. We don't expect UCLA to fall far if they lose, but they could stumble again in a few weeks when they host USC. An Illinois upset would only help BYU.

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