Skip to main content

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Answers Conference Realignment Questions at Big 12 Media Days

Yormark said he has "received a lot of phone calls" since USC and UCLA departed for the Big Ten

On Wednesday morning, new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the media as part of Big 12 media days. Yormark was hired on June 29, just two days before news broke that PAC-12 powers USC and UCLA were leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. 

A few days after USC/UCLA news, both CBS Sports and The Athletic reported that the Big 12 was aggressively pursuing expansion. CBS described the Big 12 as being in "deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs." A day later, The Athletic confirmed the report, saying the Big 12 "is having 'serious' talks with six Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington — and is determined to move quickly."

As expected, the media asked the new Big 12 commissioner about conference expansion and the Big 12's reported pursuit of PAC-12 schools. "I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls," Yormark said. "Nothing is imminent, but we're working hard to make sure the Big 12 is positioned in the best possible way."

Yormark's response came on the heels of his opening statement, where he said the Big 12 "is open for business." Yormark continued, "We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference."

For now, conference realignment has paused while the PAC-12 sorts through its options. PAC-12 insider Jon Wilner reported on Wednesday that PAC-12 schools are in "no rush" to make a decision, and resolution to conference realignment could last months, not weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Panic, as Wilner described, is one of a few different dominoes that could set the next wave of conference realignment in motion. Until the dust has settled, expect Brett Yormark to remain aggressive.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

More Cougs Daily

Big 12 Logo
Football

Three Dominoes That Could Initiate the Next Conference Realignment Moves

Conference realignment rumors have consumed college football fans over the last two weeks

By Casey LundquistJul 11, 2022
BYU vs Arizona State
Football

BYU Cracks the Top 20 in Another Preseason Poll

BYU continues to receive preseason top 25 hype

By Casey LundquistJul 8, 2022
Tyler Allgeier, Samson Nacua vs Utah State
Football

ESPN FPI Predicts Every Game on BYU's 2022 Schedule

FPI expects a rollercoaster of a 2022 season for the BYU football program

By Casey LundquistJul 7, 2022
Big 12 logo
Football

Another Report Indicates Big 12 in 'Serious' Talks with PAC-12 Schools

For the second time in as many days, reports of the Big 12 aggressively pursuing expansion are coming from reputable outlets

By Casey LundquistJul 6, 2022
West Virginia Big 12 logo
Football

Big 12 Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Add PAC-12 Schools

A new report from Dennis Dodd suggest the Big 12 could add as many as six PAC-12 schools

By Casey LundquistJul 5, 2022
Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away
Football

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

By Casey LundquistJul 4, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah
Football

Four Burning Questions About the Latest Round of College Football Realignment

USC and UCLA are on their way to the Big Ten as early as 2024

By Casey LundquistJun 30, 2022
Pierson Watson Headshot
Recruiting

Arizona Linebacker Pierson Watson Commits to BYU

Watson received a BYU offer after attending camp a few weeks ago

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022