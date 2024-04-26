New BYU Quarterback McCae Hillstead Flashed Potential as a True Freshman
On Thursday, Utah State transfer quarterback McCae Hillstead committed to BYU. After entering the transfer portal, Hillstead was recruited by schools in the Big Ten, SEC, and he was also recruited by Utah. He has talent and he flashed that during his true freshman season at Utah State. Today, we're breaking down what made Hillstead a coveted transfer after his true freshman season.
Hillstead was thrust into action in the third game of his true freshman season at Utah State. In that game against Air Force, Utah State's offense was struggling before Hillstead came in for his first real college football action. The Aggies' offense came to life once Hillstead entered the game. In limited action, Hillstead threw for 202 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He was making anticipatory throws and quick decisions - two things that typically take time to develop.
After that game, Hillstead was named the starting quarterback for the following week against James Madison. The Aggies got off to a horrible start in that game against JMU, trailing 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. Hillstead and the offense came roaring back. The Aggies came all the way back from 24 down to tie the game at 38 in the fourth quarter. Hillstead ended the game with 399 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
Once the game was tied at 38, the wheels fell off for the Utah State offense and the Aggies lost 45-38. Despite the loss, Hillstead looked like the quarterback of the future for the Aggies. The next week, Hillstead left the game against UConn with a concussion.
After that injury, Hillstead didn't look like the quarterback that he was in September. He was sidelined for three weeks, then he was in and out of the lineup once he came back and the results were lackluster. He finished his true freshman seaon with 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.
Hillstead certainly flashed potential as a true freshman. He made some big-time throws and he injected some life in an otherwise bad Utah State offense. He also struggled with some turnovers, something that's expected from a true freshman in his first game action.
Later, we'll be looking at Hillstead and how he fits in the quarterback competition. Stay tuned.