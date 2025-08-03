New BYU Wide Receiver Tiger Bachmeier 'Is Going to Play A Lot'
Stanford wide receiver transfer Tiger Bachmeier is making a good impression early in Fall Camp. The junior wide receiver transferred to BYU in the spring after graduating from Stanford in computer science. Tiger is the older brother of Bear Bachmeier who is competing for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman.
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick says Bachmeier "is going to play for [BYU] a lot."
"[Tiger is] doing a great job," Roderick said when asked about how Tiger Bachmeier is fitting in at BYU. "Tiger is going to play for us a lot. He's a good player...he'll be an important player on this team."
Tiger Bachmeier was a standout wide receiver for Stanford as a true freshman in 2023. That season, Bachmeier led the Pac-12 in receiving yards among true freshman with 409 receiving yards. He also contributed as a kick and punt returner. He started 13 games at Stanford over the last two seasons and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
His production took a dip as a sophomore as the Stanford passing attack took a step back compared to 2023. He had 10 catches for 67 yards and he returned a punt for a touchdown.
You can check out the full highlights from his true freshman season here.
Tiger is gifted after the catch and he is capable of making contested catches. Most importantly, given the timing of his transfer, he is capable of mastering a playbook quickly. Bachmeier joins a very talented wide receiver room that lacks some experience behind Chase Roberts. As Roderick said himself, he will be an important player for the BYU offense in 2025.
If Bear Bachmeier wins the starting job, the chemistry between Tiger and Bear would be an added benefit to the BYU offense. In the same media scrum, Roderick said chemistry and reps with his teammates is what Bear lacks at this point of Fall Camp.
"Just how quickly [Bear] has been able to learn," Roderick said on Bachmeier. "He's very smart, very, very smart, and so he's up to speed. He needs reps as far as like chemistry with his teammates, but in terms of knowing what to do, he's been dialed every play."