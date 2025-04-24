New Mexico Transfer Tight End Keayen Nead Commits to BYU
New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead has committed to BYU, he confirmed to BYU On SI. The news was first reported by Jacob Polacheck of On3Sports. Nead visited BYU earlier this week and he picked the Cougars over a competing offer from Kentucky.
BYU identified the tight end unit as a position of need after Spring camp. The Cougars hosted two tight ends for visits earlier this week and picked up commitments from both in Keayen Nead and Ethan Wood.
Nead, who entered the portal from New Mexico, transferred to New Mexico from Weber State during the December transfer window.
In December, Nead picked up offers from New Mexico, UMass, Tulsa, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan, and Kent State among others. According to reports coming out of New Mexico Spring camp, Nead was running with the first-team offense.
Nead has a connection to the program through the church and through his family. He also has a connection to the current BYU staff. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at Weber State. His uncle Spencer Nead played football and BYU before getting drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He signed with Weber State when current BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the head coach in Ogden.
Nead spent three years at Weber State including a redshirt season, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons at Weber State, Nead had 16 receptions for 88 yards and 1 touchdown. He was used primarily as a blocking tight end.