Newest BYU QB Target John Sanders Talks BYU Official Visit

Over the weekend, the BYU staff hosted JUCO quarterback John Sanders for an official visit. After the visit, Sanders received an offer from BYU. We caught up with Sanders to discuss his visit and his newest offer from BYU.

On what was his favorite part about the BYU visit, Sanders said, "My favorite part of the visit was spending time with the coaches and players as well as getting to know how the program is operated."

Sanders prepped at St. Francis High School in California. He shared the backfield at St. Francis with BYU signee Kingston Keanaaina. He was also teammates with BYU 2026 signee Sefanaia Alatini. Sanders knew a few things about the BYU football program before he got in touch with BYU's offensive staff. "Before being recruited to BYU, I was aware of the strong football tradition, great fan base, and history of developing high-level players," Sanders said.

After high school, Sanders went the JUCO route and enrolled at Antelope Valley College. In nine games at AVC, Sanders threw for 2,083 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He led AVC to an 11-1 record that included a bowl win - he was named the MVP of the bowl game.

Sanders tells BYU On SI that he first got in touch with BYU's staff about one month ago. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and assistant quarterbacks coach Tyler Hughes have been in touch with Sanders, and they like Sanders' playmaking ability. "Coach Roderick and Coach Hughes have talked about my ability to make plays and athleticism," he said.

John Sanders

#1 JUCO QB in California True Freshman Season Highlights!!

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6’0 180 JUCO QB

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Multiple D1 offers !@JUCOFFrenzy @JUCOTopTalent @latsondheimer @DaydayJones3_ @MatthewTago pic.twitter.com/vAmXoUqIrB — John Sanders JUCO QB (@4Jsanders) November 27, 2025

Sanders ability to make tight-window throws - particularly on the run - stands out on film. Like every quarterback that BYU recruits, he is athletic enough to make plays with his legs. He was recently clocked running 4.6 forty. However, he primarily uses his athleticism to create big plays with his arm. Sanders stayed at AVC after a standout freshman season and participated in spring practices. You can check out his highlights from those practices below.

Sanders is an early qualifier, meaning he is eligible to enroll at his school of choice for the 2026 season. Sanders confirmed to BYU On SI that, once he makes his college choice, his plan is to be ready to enroll for the 2026 season.

BYU is looking to add another quarterback to the 2026 roster. In Spring Camp, the Cougars had just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: starter Bear Bachmeier, veteran backup Treyson Bourguet, and true freshman Enoch Watson. In 2025, BYU had three quarterbacks out of necessity after Jake Retlzaff left the program in July to transfer to Tulane. Ideally, BYU would have four scholarship quarterbacks for depth.

Sanders has four years to play three, meaning his has three years of eligibility and a redshirt year remaining. Should he choose BYU, he could join the program in time for Fall Camp.

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