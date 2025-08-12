Notes and Observations from Day 12 of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, Utah - Fall Camp is in full swing for the BYU football program. The Cougars wrapped up day 12 of Fall Camp with another practice at the Zion's Bank practice facility. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion practice. The highlights from day 12 are at the top of this article.
No Longer a Three-Man Race
The quarterback position continues to dominate the headlines at BYU Fall Camp. The three-way battle for the starting quarterback position at BYU appears to be down to two. On Tuesday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that Bear Bachmeier and McCae Hillstead are getting the first-team and second-team reps. True freshman Bear Bach got the "majority" of the first-team reps on Tuesday.
"Bear took the majority today, and McKay got some as well," Roderick said. "As I mentioned, we can't keep going equal reps with three guys anymore. So each day you're going to see right now McKay and Bear are getting the majority of the reps with the ones and the twos, and that's that's where we're at right now."
While Treyson Bourguet has not been officially eliminated from the race, at least not in terms of comments made by the coaching staff, he appears to be on the outside looking in at this point in camp. On what went into the decision to give Bear and McCae those reps, Roderick said it's based on what has happened on the field throughout camp so far.
Bear Bachmeier Shines in Limited Reps
Bear Bachmeier had only one drive during the team portion that was viewed by the the media. He led the first-team offense against the first-team defense. It didn't take long for Bachmeier to show why he has earned the majority of the first-team reps.
Bachmeier's first throw came on the run. Bachmeier scrambled to his right and found an open Jojo Phillips for a chunk-yardage gain. Bachmeier layered the throw over the linebackers in a place where only Phillips could get to it.
The very next play, Bachmeier had what was perhaps the best throw of any observation window thus far. Off play action, Bachmeier stepped into an intermediate throw to tight end Carsen Ryan. Ryan was covered well, even perfectly, but Bachmeier fit a touch pass over the defender for another chunk-yardage gain.
In just two plays, Bachmeier had the BYU offense right around the redzone.
After those plays, the BYU rushing attack got another first down to the 12 yard-line.
Then the BYU defense stepped up and got a stop. On first down, Bachmeier bobbled a snap that led to a minimum gain on the ground. On second and third down, the BYU defense got back-to-back tackles for loss from Ace Kaufusi and Tommy Prassas. That was the end of the drive for the first-team offense.
Bachmeier only had two throws in front of the media, but he made the most of those two throws. He did not look like a kid that was getting ready for his senior year of high school just one year ago.
McCae Hillstead Gets Second-Team Reps
Behind Bachmeier, it was McCae Hillstead that ran with the second-team offense. Hillstead's first throw was a swing pass to Trey Roberts for a short gain. His next throw was his best throw of the day. Hillstead was scrambling to his left and made a throw across his body for a first down to Dom McKenzie. His third throw was a completion to what appeared to be tight end Will Zundell, although that's not confirmed. Hillstead rolled to his right out of play action before completing the pass and moving the sticks.
After that first down, the drive stalled. Hillstead had a throwaway when he was under pressure and he had a ball batted down at the line of scrimmage. That ended his first drive with the second-team offense.
His second drive started out with another throwaway. Hillstead was flushed from the pocket and pressured by Sani Tuala. It was Tuala's closing speed that forced the incompletion. His next throw was a potentially dangerous throw that landed out of bounds. Hillstead threw a ball downfield into double coverage. To his credit, if anyone was going to be able to get to it, it was his wide receiver. However, the pass sailed out of bounds.
His last throws were a dump off to Jovesa Damuni for a short gain, a quick hitch to Trey Roberts who picked up some yards after the catch, and a deep ball to LaMason Waller that was broken up by Marcus McKenzie. The ball to Waller was well-thrown but McKenzie played solid defense and broke up the play. His final throw of the day was a completion across his body to tight end Anthony Olsen.
Treyson Bourguet
Treyson Bourguet got reps with the third-team offense. Since Bourguet is no longer in the running to win the starting job, we'll keep this brief. Bourguet had a couple short completions to LaMason Waller and Tucker Kelleher for short gains. He threw a ball that he'd probably like to have back as well. Running back Charles Miska was wide open in the flat and Bourguet missed him, throwing it over his head for the incompletion.
Depth Chart News & Notes
The starting defense is coming together and there probably won't be many surprises when BYU lines up against Portland State. The defensive end position, however, is still one to watch. The Cougars are rotating a lot of players at those spots. Viliami Po'uha and Logan Lutui were the first two to run out with the first-team defense.
Behind those two, Hunter Clegg, Orion Maile-Kaufusi, and Bodie Schoonover have been getting a lot of first-team reps as well.
Tausili Akana and Ephraim Asiata have been playing more of an outside linebacker role that's often tasked with getting after the quarterback. Given their size, that could be where they see the field the most in 2025.
On offense, the backup tight end behind Carsen Ryan appears to be New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead. Nead has been getting the most consistent reps with the ones behind Carsen Ryan.
A New Jersey Number
Speaking of defensive ends, Orion Maile-Kaufusi has changed his number to no. 10. The redshirt freshman is in line to play a role for BYU in 2025. He consistently got first-team reps during Spring camp and he has continued to get meaningful reps during Fall Camp.
We don't expect him to start against Portland State, but we do expect him to be one of the first 2-4 defensive ends off the bench.
A Depth QB to Remember in the Future
True freshman quarterback Emerson Geilman has been a participant in the battle for the starting quarterback job, but he has flashed some potential in his first collegiate Fall Camp. The former Bountiful High School star has made some high-level throws and he has been dangerous with his legs as well.
On Tuesday, Geilman completed a throw on the run to tight end Will Zundell for a chunk-yardage play.