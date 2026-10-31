Official Score Prediction for BYU's Road Test at Arizona State

On Saturday, BYU will be back in action for the first time since suffering a head-scratching loss to UCF. After beating BYU, UCF laid an egg in a blowout 41-9 loss to Baylor. The Cougars are looking to not only get back on track, but also get revenge against ASU after suffering a heart-breaking loss to the Sun Devils in 2024.

For the third time this season, BYU could be playing in the rain. There are rainy conditions in the forecast at 2:00 PM Mountain Time. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:30 PM Mountain Time. The rain is something to watch, as BYU's offense has struggled in the rain over the last two years.

Arizona State could be starting true freshman quarterback Jake Fette in this game. Fette will be in line to start if Mikey Keene can't play. Keene suffered an injury last week against Kansas State, and it was Fette that finished the game for the Sun Devils. ASU fans could be getting a glimpse of their future when Fette takes the field - he was a highly-coveted quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.

The BYU defense is looking to bounce back after a, frankly, dreadful showing against UCF. It was a head-scratching performance from a Kelly Poppinga defense that had been so good in every other opportunity this season. The Cougars need to get after the true freshman and force him into mistakes. BYU has not forced a turnover since the TCU game. Takeaways, or the lack thereof, have reduced BYU's margin of error in games they are favored to win.

We believe BYU will bounce back and take care of business in Provo, setting up a potential top 10 matchup against rival Utah. Bear Bachmeier will have success through the air as long as the rain doesn't persist for very long.

BYU 34 | ASU 16

Previous 2026 Score Predictions

Before every game, we submit our official score prediction. We got off to strong start until the TCU game when BYU's offense didn't live up to our pregame prediction. Then, our prediction really went sideways for the BYU-UCF game. We expected BYU's defense to shut down a bad UCF offense. Instead, the Knights scored 24 points in regulation, only to score nine points one week later against Baylor. Below were our score predictions for every game compared to the actual final score.

Prediction Final Score BYU 62 | Utah Tech 6 BYU 63 | Utah Tech 7 BYU 31 | Arizona 20 BYU 28 | Arizona 17 BYU 41 | Colorado State 20 BYU 41 | Colorado State 23 BYU 31 | TCU 17 BYU 17 | TCU 10 BYU 31 | Iowa State 17 BYU 24 | Iowa State 10 BYU 20 | Notre Dame 24 BYU 28 | Notre Dame 24 BYU 31 | UCF 17 BYU 31 | UCF 39

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