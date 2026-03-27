One Key Takeaway From Spring Camp for Every True Freshman on BYU's Roster

The BYU football program is nearing the end of Spring Camp. The media will have one more chance to watch a segment of practice, but for the most part, most of the media sessions are in the rearview mirror. A large chunk of BYU's record-breaking signing class enrolled early to participate in Spring Camp. Some of them appear ready to make an immediate impact. In this article, we will outline one key takeaway from camp for every scholarship true freshman.

Enoch Watson - QB

Enoch Watson will push Treyson Bourguet for the backup job in Fall Camp. While we think BYU would probably turn to Bourguet if Bachmeier suffered an in-game injury, Watson would have a real case to start if BYU needed a long-term replacement for Bear in 2026.

He has a fluid throwing motion and much better size than anticipated. He is all of 6'3.

Legend Glasker - WR

Of the true freshmen that have participated this spring, Legend Glasker has stood out the most. Legend Glasker might be the next big thing at wide receiver. He has a way of making impact plays whenever the media is able to watch practice.

Earlier this week, Glasker made a sideline catch down the field for a big gain. The week before, he scored a touchdown on a corner route that left the defensive back in the dust.

The first week of camp, Glasker showed off his speed and got behind the defense. Glasker getting behind the defense has become a theme at this point. He has a real chance to be in the rotation right away.

Treyson Bourguet finds true freshman Legend Glasker who got behind the defense. Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. pic.twitter.com/rGWaKRTFXP — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Jaron Pula - WR

Before Spring Camp, Jaron Pula was our prediction for the true freshman that could contribute right away at wide receiver. The media has only seen Pula in action a handful of times so far. Still, he is a name to remember.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him rise up the depth chart in Fall Camp after a strong summer.

Kennan Pula - S

The twin brother of Jaron Pula, Kennan Pula has taken a lot of second-team reps at safety. It's probably safe to predict that Kennan will see the field in a reserve role as a true freshman. The starting spots are pretty much locked down between Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala.

Bott Mulitalo - OL

We don't expect Bott Mulitalo to start right away, at least not at tackle. We expect Andrew Gentry and Paki Finau to be the starting tackles for BYU in 2026. We do expect Mulitalo in the two-deep, which is usually a very positive sign for a true freshman offensive lineman.

He has been getting some second-team reps at right tackle during Spring Camp. Mulitalo is still relatively new to the offensive line. It was just over a year ago that he decided to move from the defensive line to the offensive line.

If BYU deals with injuries at tackle, Mulitalo might here his name called in 2026. If not, we believe he's a frontrunner to start in 2027.

Braxton Lindsey - DE

We expect Braxton Lindsey to be on the Nusi Taumoepeau trajectory in 2026: start out with a limited role and see the role grow as the season progresses.

Physically speaking, Lindsey is ready to play right away at 235 pounds. We expect him to see the field alongside BYU's young, talented defensive ends.

Nehemiah Kolone - DT

BYU has a veteran group of defensive tackles that will start in 2026. We expect Kolone to play some snaps as a true freshman and compete for a starting job in 2027. He has the talent to be the next great defensive tackle at BYU.

Kelly Poppinga mentioned Kolone as a freshman standout.

Devaughn Eka - RB

BYU running back DeVaughn Eka at spring practice | BYU Photo

Ready or not, Devaughn Eka might have no choice but to be ready to contribute right away. The BYU running back room doesn't have a lot of bodies behind LJ Martin and Sione Moa. Aaron Roderick said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Eka played right away.

If either one of Moa or Martin suffers an injury, Eka might here his name called. Ideally, he could play a limited role in 2026 and preserve his redshirt.

Terrance Saryon - WR

Terrance Saryon is probably a year away from being ready to make an impact at 170 pounds. However, shiftiness in the open field is always a path to early playing time and Saryon possesses that. We see a lot of Aleva Hifo in Saryon.

Freshman to freshman connection as Enoch Watson finds Terrance Saryon.



Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU last summer. He was really good after the catch in high school. pic.twitter.com/dXgrVYfJ9r — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Matthew Mason - S

Matthew Mason is a violent safety and one that could make a special teams impact right away. He's probably still a year away from meaningful playing time at safety given the veterans at that spot, but Mason could be a special teams ace right away.

Freshmen That Probably Need One More Year

These are scholarship players that probably need another year in the program before they will be ready to contribute. That's not a slight against them, they might just be in crowded position rooms.

It's worth noting that few players change more between spring and fall than the true freshmen. A full summer in the weight and conditioning program can go a long way. A good summer could change this list for any player on this list.