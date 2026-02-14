Parker Kingston is No Longer a Member of the BYU Football Program

Star wide receiver Parker Kingston is no long a member of the BYU football program, the university said in a statment on Friday.

"As of Friday, Parker Kingston is no longer a student at Brigham Young University and is no longer a member of the BYU football team," BYU said.

The swift decision to remove Kingston from the program is a different approach from the one that BYU took with Jake Retzlaff last Summer. Retzlaff was allowed to stay around the program while the situation sorted itself out. However, the Parker Kingston situation is different as he faces criminal charges. The lawsuit against Retzlaff was civil, not criminal.

Following Kingston's arrest, there was some speculation about when BYU might have found out about the investigation. The incident occurred in February of 2025 and the arrest was made almost a year later in February of 2026. BYU clarified that university administration and Kalani Sitake learned of the allegations this week.

"University administration and athletic administration, including BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake, were only made aware of the investigation and allegations after Kingston's arrest this past Wednesday, Feb. 11."

Parker Kingston was arrested and booked to Washington County Jail. Kingston was charged with first-degree felony rape for an alleged incident that occurred in February of 2025.

Kingston's arrest came after a nearly year-long investigation by the Washington County Attorney's Office. Kingston had his first appearance in court on Friday.

Kingston's arrest comes one year after former BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff was named in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault. In Retzlaff's case, the lawsuit was civil, not criminal. In other words, Retzlaff never faced criminal charges.

The case against Retzlaff was dropped when the two parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice. However, Retzlaff admitted to breaking the school's honor code. As a result, he received a seven-game suspension from BYU. Instead of serving the suspension, Retzlaff withdrew from school and finished his college career at Tulane.

Kingston joined the BYU football program back in 2022. Kingston tallied 403 receiving yards from 2022-2024. In 2024, he had a breakout season during which he led the Cougars in receiving. He finished the season with 928 receiving yards on 67 catches. He also added 119 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

In his time at BYU, Kingston also starred as a punt returner. He had three punt returns for touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Kingston was on schedule to be BYU's top wide receiver once again in 2026.

