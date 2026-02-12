BYU Releases Statement on the Arrest of Star Wide Receiver Parker Kingston

On Wednesday, BYU star wide receiver Parker Kingston was arrested and booked to Washington County Jail. Kingston was charged with first-degree felony rape for an alleged incident that occurred in February of 2025.

Following the arrest, Brigham Young University released a brief statement on the situation.

“BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston,. The university takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment.”

Kingston's arrest comes after a nearly year-long investigation by the Washington County Attorney's Office. Kingston is due for his first appearance in court on Friday.

Kingston's arrest comes one year after former BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff was named in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault. In Retzlaff's case, the lawsuit was civil, not criminal. In other words, Retzlaff never faced criminal charges.

The case against Retzlaff was dropped when the two parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice. However, Retzlaff admitted to breaking the school's honor code. As a result, he received a seven-game suspension from BYU. Instead of serving the suspension, Retzlaff withdrew from school and finished his college career at Tulane.

Kingston joined the BYU football program back in 2022. Kingston tallied 403 receiving yards from 2022-2024. In 2024, he had a breakout season during which he led the Cougars in receiving. He finished the season with 928 receiving yards on 67 catches. He also added 119 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

In his time at BYU, Kingston also starred as a punt returner. He had three punt returns for touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Kingston was on schedule to be BYU's top wide receiver once again in 2026.

More BYU Football Coverage