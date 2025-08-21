Post-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection for the BYU Football Program
BYU Fall Camp is in the rearview mirror. On Monday, BYU will release the first depth chart of the 2025 season. Today, we will cement our predictions for the depth chart against Portland State.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead
Unlike last year, BYU announced the starting quarterback on the final day of Fall Camp. True freshman Bear Bachmier will lead the BYU offense in 2025. You can watch of few of Bachmeier's camp highlights in the video at the top of this article.
Behind Bachmeier, we expect McCae Hillstead to be the backup. Hillstead and Bachmeier were the last two contenders in what started out as a three-man quarterback battle.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
LJ Martin will be one of the faces of the program in 2025. He will be a focal point of the offense as long as he is healthy. While Bachmeier gets up to speed, Martin will be leaned on heavily.
Martin will be paired up with sophomore running back Sione Moa in the backfield.
Behind those two, depth is a concern for the BYU running backs. The Cougars are still waiting for a decision on Hinckley Ropati's eligibility.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Cody Hagen
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Jojo Phillips
- Reggie Frischknecht OR Tei Nacua
Aaron Roderick told the media that Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston are the top three wide receivers. Behind those three, Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen are next in line.
Two others that could slide into the rotation are Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan will start for BYU at tight end. Ryan will be one of the most important weapons for Bear Bachmeier.
Behind Ryan, we expect New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead to get a lot of playing time. Nead received a shoutout from Roderick on the last day of Fall Camp.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Jake Griffin OR Andrew Williams
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa
- Joe Brown
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Austin Leausa
The starting offensive line still needs to be solidified, according to Roderick. Here is what we know as of today:
- Isaiah Jatta will start at left tackle
- Weylin Lapuaho will start at left guard as long as he is healthy
- Bruce Mitchell will start at center
- Andrew Gentry will start at right tackle
- Austin Leausa is the leading candidate to start at right guard; he could also slide outside and play tackle in case of injury.
- SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc and Sonny Makasini are the next offensive linemen in line for BYU
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Viliami Po'uha
- Bodie Schoonover
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Tausili Akana or Ephraim Asiata
The defensive end depth chart is the most difficult to project. The Cougars could start two traditional defensive ends in a four-man front, or they could have three down linemen with a standup hybrid edge. At the more traditional defensive end spots, we have Viliami Po'uha and Logan Lutui in the starting lineup. In the hybrid edge/linebacker role, we have Tausili Akana and Ephraim Asiata splitting reps.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Anisi Purcell
- Justin Kirkland OR John Taumoepeau
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and he will start for BYU in 2025. Tanuvasa will be the anchor of the BYU defensive line.
Justin Kirkland is projected to start. However, Kirkland has not participated in camp while he nurses a knee injury. Until he is healthy, we expect John Taumoepeau to start alongside Keanu Tanuvasa.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell slid inside after playing defensive and at SUU. Purcell had multiple quarterback hurries in Spring camp and he got meaningful reps in Fall Camp as well.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Max Alford
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ace Kaufusi
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are surefire starters. Those are two of the best players on the roster in 2025.
Siale Esera and Choe Bryant-Strother have been battling for the starting mike linebacker spot. We give the slight edge to Bryant-Strother, but both will play meaningful snaps.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Faletau Satuala
- Raider Damuni
- Tommy Prassas OR Talan Alfrey
We give Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni the slight edge to win the starting spots at safety. However, Faletau Satuala will play a lot. Tommy Prassas got a lot of meaningful reps as true freshmen in 2024 and we expect him to play another important role in 2025..
Faletau Satuala is a candidate to take a big step forward in 2025. Satuala had multiple interceptions in Fall Camp.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Cannon DeVries OR Tommy Prassas
Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense in 2024. Mory Bamba is one of the most experienced cornerbacks that returns in 2025. We're giving them the starting nod, but we expect Tre Alexander to play a lot as well. We expect Jonathan Kabeya to start at nickel. However, Kabeya has been banged up the last few weeks of Fall Camp.
If Kabeya can't go, we expect Cannon DeVries and Tommy Prassas to take a few of those snaps at nickel.