BYU Star Running Back LJ Martin to Return for Senior Season

LJ Martin is running it back for his final season at BYU. Martin was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and he is positioned to become one of the most accomplished running backs in BYU history.

Martin has led BYU in rushing in all three of his years at BYU. He has a chance to become the first running back in BYU history to lead BYU in rushing in four consecutive seasons. Martin was arguably the most important player on BYU's roster in 2025, and he has a chance to take BYU to even greater heights in 2026. Martin turned down an opportunity in the NFL to return to BYU for his senior season. Martin very likely would have been selected in the NFL Draft.

In his true junior season in 2025, Martin tallied 1,305 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also added 255 receiving yards on 36 catches. Martin's consistency allowed BYU to slowly bring ture freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier up to speed.

With Martin back in the fold, BYU's 2026 running back room is starting to take shape. If Martin would have declared for the draft, BYU would have needed to grab a starting-caliber running back from the transfer portal. While it would still benefit BYU to add a running back from the transfer portal, Martin gives BYU a true RB1 to lean on.

An underrated part of Martin's game is his ability to pass block. Martin will elevate all phases of BYU's offense.

Martin has been a star since the moment he arrived at BYU. He has a chance to go down as one of the best backs in BYU history. Another productive season will put him near the top of the all-time leading rushers at BYU.

Key Players That Will Return

Multiple key BYU players have announced their plans to run it back in 2026.

Bear Bachmeier - QB LJ Martin - RB Faletau Satuala - S Parker Kingston - WR Nusi Taumoepeau - DE Tre Alexander - CB Raider Damuni - S Andrew Gentry - OL Bruce Mitchell - OL Kyle Sfarcioc - OL Sonny Makasini - OL Anisi Purcell - DL Siale Esera - LB Keanu Tanuvasa - DL Isaiah Glasker - LB Jovesa Damuni - RB Viliami Po'uha - DL Kini Fonohema - DL Bodie Schoonover - DL Tommy Prassas - S

