Pre Spring Depth Chart Projection for BYU Football in 2025
The BYU football program kicks off 2025 Spring camp later this month. In this article, we're taking a way-too-early look at the 2025 depth chart. We'll start with the quarterback position.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- McCae Hillstead
Jake Retzlaff is the undisputed starter heading into 2025. We like McCae Hillstead's chances to win the backup job. Hillstead, who prepped down the road from BYU at Skyridge High School, has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at Utah State, he threw for 1,062 yards in 8 games played and he threw for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Against James Madison in September of 2023, Hillstead threw for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Pokaiaua Haunga
LJ Martin will be one of the faces of the program in 2025. He will be a focal point of the offense as long as he is healthy.
Behind him, Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga will bring two different skillsets to the backup running back spot. True freshman Cale Breslin could also factor in here.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Parker Kingston
- Keelan Marion
- Cody Hagen
- Jojo Phillips
- Tei Nacua OR Dom McKenzie
Chase Roberts will be BYU's top wide receiver in 2025. After Roberts, BYU returning wide receivers Jojo Phillips, Keelan Marion, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen will play major roles in the offense. The last spot on the depth chart is up for grabs. Tei Nacua and Dom McKenzie could compete for that spot. True freshman LaMason Waller is also a name that could crack the two-deep.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Noah Moeaki
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan will start for BYU at tight end. Behind him, the backup spot is up for grabs. Former American Fork High School standout Noah Moeaki was a really effective at tight end in high school, and we like his chances to win the job now that he's had some time to shake off the mission rust.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Jake Griffin OR Ethan Thomason
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Kyle Sfarcioc
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Joe Brown
There are dozens of potential lineups along the offensive line. We like Isaiah Jatta and Andrew Gentry to lock down the offensive tackle positions. We also expect Bruce Mitchell and Weylin Lapuaho back in the starting lineup.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Viliami Po'uha
- Bodie Schoonover OR Tausili Akana OR Hunter Clegg
- Logan Lutui
- Ephraim Asiata OR Kinilau Fonohema
The defensive end battles could come down to upside vs experience. BYU's two most experienced defensive ends are Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover. However, BYU's defensive ends with the highest upside are Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kinilau Fonohema, and Viliami Po'uha.
In our way-too-early projections, we're going with Viliami Po'uha to win one of the starting jobs. In limited reps last season, Viliami Po'uha had six quarterback pressures in just 35 pass rush snaps. His 17% pressure rate was the best among BYU defensive lineman. Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover had pressure rates of 4% and 6%, respectively. Po'uha will be a name to watch in Spring. His weight makes him a candidate to potentially slide inside.
Opposite of Po'uha, we're penciling in Logan Lutui as the other starter at defensive end. We think BYU's coaching staff will lean on his experience.
Defensive Tackles
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Sani Tuala OR Joshua Singh
- John Taumoepeau OR Anisi Purcell
- Luke Toomalatai
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and you can put him in the projected starting lineup for BYU in 2025.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell started 19 out of 21 games from 2023 to 2024. He has tallied 52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks over the course of his career. He has been credited with 58 total quarterback pressures over the last two seasons.
Purcell was listed as a 265-pound defensive end at Southern Utah. Given BYU's need at defensive tackle, it's most likely that he will slide inside and play defensive tackle for the Cougars. BYU had success moving defensive ends to defensive tackle in 2024, they could be looking to use the same strategy in 2025. We expect him to compete for a starting job.
John Taumoepeau and Luke Toomalatai were rotational players for BYU in 2024 and they are currently set to return in 2025. Taumoepeau played more snaps than Toomalatai in 2024, so we gave him the slight edge to win the starting job.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Siale Esera
- Harrison Taggart
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother
The linebackers will be one of the strengths of the team in 2025. BYU returns starters Harrison Taggart, Isaiah Glasker, and Jack Kelly in 2025. Siale Esera should be healthy and will push for playing time. BYU also returns veteran Choe Bryant-Strother who missed a large portion of the 2024 season due to injury. Miles Hall got some run in 2024 and played well when given the opportunities.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Faletau Satuala
- Raider Damuni
- Tommy Prassas
We give Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni the edge to win the starting spots at safety. Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas got a lot of meaningful reps as true freshmen in 2024. We expect both of them in the two-deep in 2025.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jonathan Kabeya OR Marcus McKenzie
Mory Bamba is "hopefully" coming back in 2025 according to Jay Hill. Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense in 2024. It's time for former coveted recruits Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Marcus McKenzie to crack the rotation.