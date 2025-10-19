Predicting BYU's Ranking in the AP Poll After Chaotic Weekend of College Football
Undefeated teams were dropping like flies over the weekend. Miami, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss were just some of the undefeated teams that lost for the first time this season. BYU, on the other hand, improved to a perfect 7-0 for the second consecutive season.
BYU is about to make a big jump in the AP Poll. Not only did BYU watch a lot of teams in front of them lose, the win over Utah also legitimized BYU in the eyes of some of the national media. Chris Vannini meant to complement BYU after the game when he posted, "Alright, I'm buying BYU now." He was really just saying the quiet part out loud: there were members of the national media that didn't believe in BYU despite the 6-0 start. Doubters pointed to BYU's strength of schedule and true freshman quarterback as a reason to knock the Cougars. The win over Utah will ease the concerns of at least some voters.
So how highly could BYU be ranked come noon Mountain Time? Let's break it down.
The Worst-Case Scenario
Even in the worst-case scenario, BYU is going to move up. These are the teams ranked ahead of BYU that suffered losses on Saturday:
- #2 Miami
- #5 Ole Miss
- #7 Texas Tech
- #10 LSU
- #11 Tennessee
In the worst-case scenario, we believe BYU will surpass LSU and Tennessee at minimum to move up a few spots in the polls.
Worst-Case Ranking: 13
The Best-Case Scenario
There are only six undefeated teams remaining in college football. In the best-case scenario, voters will give BYU credit for doing what few teams have been able to do: get through mid October without a loss.
In the best-case scenario, BYU could jump all the way in to the top 10. Surpassing teams that lost in LSU, Tennessee, and Texas Tech. Maybe even a team like Miami or Ole Miss. Also, there are teams in front of BYU with losses. The Cougars could potentially leapfrog a team like Notre Dame who already has two losses.
Best-Case Ranking: 10
Prediction
We expect BYU to surpass LSU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and one more team whether it's Ole Miss, Miami, Notre Dame, or Oklahoma.
Prediction: 11