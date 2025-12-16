How Transfer Out of the BYU Football Program Fared in 2025

Following the 2024 season, BYU saw 26 players transfers out of the program. Today, we'll check in on those players and how they fared in 2025.

Jake Retzlaff - Tulane

Jake Retzlaff had a successful season with Tulane and he is about to lead the Green Wave into the College Football Playoff. His passing production dropped slightly, going from 2,947 yards in 2024 to 2,862 yards in 2025. His touchdown passes also dropped from 20 to 14.

However, his rushing production improved to 610 yards (417 in 2024) and 16 touchdowns (6 in 2024).

Keelan Marion - Miami

Former BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion had a career year at Miami. Marion had 41 catches for 557 yards and a touchdown. He had 346 receiving yards in 2024 in BYU's offense and he was poised for a bigger role in 2025 before transferring.

Marion didn't have the same return production for Miami that he had at BYU. His longest return of the year was 38 yards. He had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2024.

Harrison Taggart - Cal

After starting for BYU at linebacker in 2024, Harrison Taggart transferred to Cal. His production dropped off a bit in 2025. He went from 69 tackles in his last season at BYU to 34 tackles for the Golden Bears.

Crew Wakley - Purdue

Crew Wakley only appeared in four games for Purdue after transferring from BYU. Wakley didn't finish the season with the Boilermakers and he was eventually removed from the roster.

Wakley had six tackles in four games.

Joshua Singh - Vanderbilt

Joshua Singh had a nice season for the Vanderbilt Commodores. He had a career high 24 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Miles Davis - Utah State

Miles Davis had the best year of his career this season for Utah State. Davis ran for a career high 724 yards and 8 touchdowns as the Aggies' lead back.

Jackson Bowers - Oregon State

Tight end Jackson Bowers appeared in six games for Oregon State in 2025 but he did not record any stats. He played 31 total snaps on offense.

Carson Su'esu'e - Oklahoma State

Carson Su'esu'e moved from linebacker to tight end at Oklahoma State. He appeared in 2 games and played 15 offensive snaps. He didn't record any stats in 2025.

Jake Eichorn - Utah State

Former BYU offensive lineman Jake Eichorn transferred to Utah State where he started nine games for the Aggies in 2025. He was the second best offensive lineman for Utah State in 2025 according to PFF.

Carson Tujague - Utah State

Carson Tujague became a starter for Utah State in 2025. He started 11 games and he had 18 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Dallin Havea - Utah Tech

Dallin Havea appeared in 12 games for Utah Tech and he was credited with 6 sacks according to PFF.

Dallin Johnson - Utah Tech

Dallin Johnson did not appear in any games for Utah Tech.

Dalton Riggs - UCF

Dalton Riggs was the long-snapper for UCF in 2025.

David Latu - Boise State

David Latu appeared in 12 games for the Boise State defense. He was credited with nine tackles and a sack.

Noah Lugo - UTSA

Noah Lugo did not appear in any games for the UTSA offense in 2025.

Micah Harper - Montana

Micah Harper had a great year for Montana, starting 13 games and grading out as one of Montana's best players.

Sione Moa - UConn

Sione Moa transferred to UConn. He tallied three total tackles.

Porter Small - Weber State

Porter Small appeared in nine games for the Weber State defense in 2025. He was credited with one sack.

Saimone Davis - Steven F Austin

Saimone Davis appeared in one game as a tight end for SFA in 2025.

Koa Eldredge - Hawaii

Former BYU wide receiver Koa Eldredge appeared in seven games for the Hawaii offense and he didn't record any catches.

Nason Coleman - NAU

Nason Coleman had a pair of receptions for NAU in 2025, including a touchdown catch against Arizona State.

Landon Rehkow - Utah State

Landon Rehkow became the starting punter for Utah State. Rehkow averaged a career high 42.7 yards per punt.

Cade Fennegan - Abilene Christian

Former BYU quarterback Cade Fennegan appeared in one game for Abilene Christian in 2025.

Cale Breslin - Montana State

Cale Breslin didn't appear in any games for Montana State as a true freshman.

Others

There are two players that did not appear to find new homes for the 2025 season:

Weston Jones Nathan Hoke

