Predicting the 10 Highest-Rated BYU Players in EA Sports College Football
For the first time in 11 years, the EA Sports college football video game is coming back on Monday. Before the game is released to the public, we predict the 10 highest-rated BYU players.
10. Kody Epps
Kody Epps hasn't always been available due to a handful of injuries throughout his career. When he's been on the field, however, he's been dynamic. We think his rating will reflect that.
9. Weylin Lapuaho
In two seasons of college football, Weylin Lapuaho has started every game he's been available. He's a lock to start for BYU again this season.
8. Gerry Bohanon
EA loves experience and that's what Gerry Bohanon brings to BYU. Bohanon probably isn't the favorite to win the starting quarterback job at this point, but EA probably doesn't know that. Bohanon will likely be the starter in the game.
7. LJ Martin
LJ Martin led BYU in rushing as a true freshman last season. Martin is the projected starter for the Cougars in 2024.
6. Darius Lassiter
Darius Lassiter is a veteran wide receiver that tallied 365 receiving yards in 2023 despite missing a handful of games in November.
5. Chase Roberts
BYU's leading receiver in 2023, Chase Roberts will probably have one of the better ratings for the BYU offense.
4. Ben Bywater
Ben Bywater has tallied over 240 tackles in his BYU career. His rating will reflect his experience and production.
3. Connor Pay
BYU veteran offensive lineman Connor Pay has started for BYU since the Boca Raton Bowl in 2020. He will be one of the most important players on the roster in 2024, and he will be one of the highest-rated BYU players in the game.
2. Jakob Robinson
BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson led the Cougars in interceptions (4) and pass break-ups last year (7). He will have the best rating in the BYU secondary.
1. Tyler Batty
Tyler Batty was the only All-Big 12 Preseason selection out of BYU, and we think he will be the highest rated BYU player in the game.