Cougs Daily

Predicting the 10 Highest-Rated BYU Players in EA Sports College Football

Casey Lundquist

Jakob Robinson (0) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Robinson (0) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For the first time in 11 years, the EA Sports college football video game is coming back on Monday. Before the game is released to the public, we predict the 10 highest-rated BYU players.

10. Kody Epps

BYU Football Kody Epps
Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kody Epps hasn't always been available due to a handful of injuries throughout his career. When he's been on the field, however, he's been dynamic. We think his rating will reflect that.

9. Weylin Lapuaho

In two seasons of college football, Weylin Lapuaho has started every game he's been available. He's a lock to start for BYU again this season.

8. Gerry Bohanon

Gerry Bohanon
Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports / Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

EA loves experience and that's what Gerry Bohanon brings to BYU. Bohanon probably isn't the favorite to win the starting quarterback job at this point, but EA probably doesn't know that. Bohanon will likely be the starter in the game.

7. LJ Martin

LJ Martin
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LJ Martin led BYU in rushing as a true freshman last season. Martin is the projected starter for the Cougars in 2024.

6. Darius Lassiter

Darius Lassiter is a veteran wide receiver that tallied 365 receiving yards in 2023 despite missing a handful of games in November.

5. Chase Roberts

Chase Roberts BYU Football
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BYU's leading receiver in 2023, Chase Roberts will probably have one of the better ratings for the BYU offense.

4. Ben Bywater

Ben Bywater has tallied over 240 tackles in his BYU career. His rating will reflect his experience and production.

3. Connor Pay

BYU veteran offensive lineman Connor Pay has started for BYU since the Boca Raton Bowl in 2020. He will be one of the most important players on the roster in 2024, and he will be one of the highest-rated BYU players in the game.

2. Jakob Robinson

Jakob Robinson
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson led the Cougars in interceptions (4) and pass break-ups last year (7). He will have the best rating in the BYU secondary.

1. Tyler Batty

Tyler Batty was the only All-Big 12 Preseason selection out of BYU, and we think he will be the highest rated BYU player in the game.

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football