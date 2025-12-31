Previewing BYU's Transfer Portal Needs, Departures, and Rumors

The transfer portal will open on January 2nd and it will be open for two weeks. In this article, we will preview BYU's needs, departures, and we'll go over a few rumors that could impact BYU's transfer window.

Needs

BYU will have a few needs to address in the transfer portal. More needs could arise if starters enter the transfer portal.

1. A Running Back (Or Two)

If LJ Martin declares for the NFL Draft, running back becomes the greatest position of need in the portal. If Martin returns, BYU could still use a transfer running back. The Cougars were thin at the running back spot in 2025.

Even if Martin returns, BYU has carries to offer. The Cougars like to distribute carries to at least two running backs. The Cougars could also pitch the chance to be the primary back in the future.

There is a running back in the portal with connections to BYU: former BYU commit Landen Chambers. Chambers ran for more than 1,000 yards last year and he has two years of eligibility remaining.

2. A Carsen Ryan Replacement

Carsen Ryan was one of BYU's most important players this year. Ryan's ability to both block and catch passes made BYU's offense less predictable. It would really benefit BYU to find a Carsen Ryan replacement in the portal.

USC tight end Walker Lyons will enter the transfer portal. He is an obvious target for BYU. Walker is the older brother of BYU signee Ryder Lyons. BYU recruited Walker heavily in high school.

3. A Linebacker

BYU will lose star linebacker Jack Kelly to graduation, and Isaiah Glasker will surely weigh his NFL options as well. It wouldn't hurt to add some star power and experience at that position.

At linebacker, there is one obvious target for BYU: Liona Lefua. The two-year starter at Texas will enter the transfer portal according to reports. He was heavily recruited by BYU out of high school and he has multiple connections to the program. It makes a lot of sense for BYU to pursue him when the portal opens.

4. An Offensive Tackle

BYU is going to lose Isaiah Jatta to graduation. BYU was able to get a starting tackle from the transfer portal last year in Andrew Gentry. If the right player becomes available, it would make a lot of sense to add an offensive tackle with experience. The only problem? A lot of programs will be looking for offensive tackles. BYU might have to rely on the development of young offensive tackles like Andrew Williams and Ethan Thomason.

5. A Cornerback

Mory Bamba was one of BYU's top three cornerbacks in 2025. He will graduate and leave BYU with two cornerbacks in Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander.

This is more of a want than a true need. If the right player becomes available, BYU could add a cornerback. If not, this could be a position where BYU goes into the 2026 season with a lot of the same players that were in the room in 2025.

6. A Wide Receiver

BYU will lose Chase Roberts to graduation. If the right wide receiver becomes available, it could benefit BYU to add an experienced wide receiver. They would need to be very selective, however. BYU is going to add at least three freshmen wide receivers in Jaron Pula, Legend Glasker, and Terrance Saryon. There are not of lot of scholarships to go around in that room.

BYU should only add a player at wide receiver if they believe they can start right away. BYU will have plenty of young talent already in the room.

7. A Backup QB

BYU backup quarterback McCae Hillstead will enter the transfer portal when it opens. That could open the door for BYU to find a backup quarterback. BYU will add Enoch Watson to the room in 2026, but Aaron Roderick might prefer to have some more experience behind Bear Bachmeier. That is easier said than done, since most quarterbacks will look for a school where they can start.

8. The Best Player with Connections to the Program

Seemingly every year, BYU has a chance to add a great player that they previously recruited. It makes sense to add one or two of those players even if they don't play a position of need.

Departures

As of this writing, five players have announced their plas to enter the tranfser portal.

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.bccdddee

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin will enter the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

Marcus McKenzie - CB

The redshirt sophomore will enter the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie.

McCae Hillstead - QB

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

Rumors

There are various rumors that could impact BYU's transfer window. First and foremost, Jay Hill has been linked to the defensive coordinator job at Michigan. If Hill leaves, BYU will need to try to retain as many starters as possible while they find a replacement. The primary name to watch will be star safety Faletau Satuala, who has said that Jay Hill was the primary reason he came to BYU.

The next rumor is that Utah has been going after BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Roderick has been, frankly, undervalued by a certain segment of BYU's fanbase. Besides a down year in 2023, Roderick has put together really effective offenses in his time at BYU. What Roderick did with Bear Bachmeier was one of the best coaching jobs in college football this season. BYU can't afford to lose two coordinators in the same cycle, so retaining Roderick will be paramount.

Teams will be offering Bear Bachmeier money to enter the portal regardless of whether Roderick is at BYU or not. However, if Roderick leaves, teams will pursue even harder.

BYU has retained every starter thus far. That will be tested if BYU loses a coordinator or two.

More BYU Football Coverage