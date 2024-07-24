Question Marks Surround the BYU Running Backs Heading Into Fall Camp
Fall camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. The running back room has some questions to answer during camp, primarily surrounding the health of starting running back LJ Martin. Today, we're previewing the running position ahead of BYU Fall camp.
Returning Players
- 4 - Miles Davis
- 7 - Hinckley Ropati
- 21 - Enoch Nawahine
- 27 - LJ Martin
In 2023, LJ Martin was the first BYU running back to lead the Cougars in rushing as a true freshman since Jamaal Williams in 2012. Martin is the clear-cut starter heading into the 2024 season and he is poised for a breakout season assuming he is healthy. Rumors have swirled about Martin potentially being injured, but he told Jacob Hatch of Locked On Cougars that he was healthy and ready to go. Until Martin walks onto the practice field and participates, that will be the biggest question mark surrounding the BYU running backs.
Season-long health is also a question mark for both Miles Davis and Hinckley Ropati. When healthy, both running backs have shown flashes during their BYU careers. Availability has been the issue, however. Ropati has suffered multiple season-ending knee injuries over the last few years. Davis has struggled to remain healthy when given a larger workload. BYU will need at least one of Davis or Ropati throughout the season. Can 2024 be the season where they stay healthy? If not, BYU's depth at running back could be a problem late in the season.
Miles Davis will be an interesting player to follow this season. During Spring camp, Aaron Roderick siad Davis is poised to be more than a role player in 2024. "Miles Davis is doing a good job," Roderick said when asked about BYU's top running backs behind LJ Martin. "He's reached the point now where he can run the whole offense, he's not a role player anymore. He's had his moments in his career where he's done good things for us in a limited role. Now he knows how to do everything, he can just go into the game and play. It's good to see him at that stage."
Prior Signees
- 23 - Pokaiaua Haunga
- 28 - Jovesa Damuni
Two returned missionaries join the running back room in 2024. Former Timpview standout Pokaiaua Haunga has been praised by the coaching staff since he arrived home from his mission. Head coach Kalani Sitake even compared him to Reno Mahe.
While you can never fully rely on a recently returned missionary to contribute, Haunga might need to play a critical role in 2024. He has the potential to be a very good player during his BYU career.
BYU's overall depth is the biggest question surrounding the BYU running back room in 2024. If one of Haunga or Damuni is ready to contribute as a true freshman, BYU's depth will be in a much safer place.
Other Newcomers
- 30 - Sione I Moa
Former Timpview standout running back Sione Moa joins the program as a walk-on after running for over 2,000 yards during his high school career.
Fall Camp Previews
Stay tuned for more Fall camp previews in the coming days. If you missed our earlier previews, you can read them here.
1. Quarterbacks