BYU Will Kickoff Fall Camp with Six Quarterbacks on the Roster
Going into Spring camp, BYU had 10 quarterbacks on the roster. With Fall camp just around the corner, only six quarterbacks remain. The quarterback battle will be the top storyline of Fall camp. BYU has four quarterbacks on the roster with FBS experience. Today, we're previewing the quarterback position ahead of Fall camp.
Returning Players
- 12 - Jake Retzlaff
- 16 - Cole Hagen
Jake Retzlaff is the only scholarship quarterback that returns in 2024. There is a case to be made for and against Retzlaff being the starting quarterback this season. In an ideal world, Retzlaff would make major strides in 2024 and give BYU a solid starter for the next two years. If Retzlaff isn't good enough and Gerry Bohanon wins the job, BYU will be back in the quarterback market at the end of the season.
2024 Signees
- 19 - Noah Lugo
Noah Lugo is a true freshman quarterback from Texas. He is raw, especially in terms of his development as a passer, but his upside is undeniable. He is a true dual-threat quarterback that is a threat to take it to the house on any given play.
Lugo won't compete for the starting job this season, but his development is an important storyline to follow during camp. The last three BYU high school quarterback signees - Ryder Burton, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, and Jacob Conover - have not panned out. That's not sustainable for BYU. One of these quarterback signees needs to become the starting quarterback for the Cougars.
Transfers
- 3 - Gerry Bohanon
- 10 - Treyson Bourguet
- 15 - McCae Hillstead
Most of BYU's scholarship quarterbacks were on different rosters last season. Gerry Bohanon is fully capable of winning the job if his shoulder is healthy. That's the biggest question mark for Bohanon. When he is healthy, he is a P4 starting quarterback. He is dynamic with his legs and dangerous enough as a passer.
Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead are battling to become the future starting quarterback at BYU. They will also provide valuable depth in 2024. If injuries strike the quarterback position, like they have so many times, BYU has a few experienced players it can turn to. McCae Hillstead flashed a lot of upside in his true freshman campaign at Utah State. If Hillstead can adjust to the speed of the game at the P4 level, he has the arm talent to be BYU's starting quarterback.