Ranking Most Impactful BYU Transfers After First 3 Games

Three games into the 2026 season, a handful of transfers have made a meaningful impact for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. BYU brought in one of the smaller transfer classes in all of college football during the offseason. In this article, we will rank the most impactful BYU

9. JR Sia - OL

Utah State transfer Jr Sia is the only transfer that didn't make the two-deep. A former starting offensive lineman for the Aggies, Sia primarily ran with the third-string offense during Fall Camp.

8. Zak Yamuachi - OL

Stanford transfer Zak Yamauchi has appeared in two games for BYU and he is a backup offensive guard. Yamauchi missed most of Spring Camp due to injury, so he faced an uphill battle to win a starting job. Yamauchi locked down one of the backup guard spots.

7. Jake Clifton - LB

Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton showed his playmaking ability in Fall Camp. That hasn't show up in games, at least not yet, but Clifton has been a fixture in the rotation. Clifton has been especially important since the Cougars lost Siale Esera to injury. He is averaging 21.3 snaps per game.

6. Jayven Williams - CB

BYU cornerback Jayven Williams against Arizona | BYU Photo

We expected Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams to be the third cornerback in BYU's defense and that's exactly what he's been. Williams has played 88 snaps through three games. He has been targeted 10 times in coverage and he has allowed 6 receptions for 58 yards. He has been exactly what BYU hoped he would be.

5. Roger Saleapaga - TE

Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga earned a starting job coming out of Fall Camp. He was also named a team captain. Saleapaga missed the Colorado State game due to injury. Before that, he had 3 catches for 28 yards against Utah Tech and Arizona.

Saleapaga was one of the most targeted players in Fall Camp. We believe he has only shown glimpses of his potential in the BYU offense. Saleapaga can beat the defense vertically, and that's something we haven't seen in two games, at least not yet.

4. Kyler Kasper - WR

BYU wide receiver Kyler Kasper against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Kyler Kasper was brought in to be a big part of BYU's offense. That's exactly what he's been through three games. Kasper leads BYU in targets and he is second to Legend Glasker in receiving yards. Most importantly, Kasper has been the red zone weapon we believed he could be in camp. Kasper is simply too large to defense one-on-one in the red zone. If defense leave Kasper in single coverage, Bear Bachmeier will make the defense pay.

3. Walker Lyons - LB

BYU tight end Walker Lyons against Colorado StateBYU Football | BYU Photo

Walker Lyons has successfully filled the void left by Carsen Ryan. Ryan was a weapon in both the run game and the pass game for BYU. Lyons has 7 catches for 84 yards and he has played a big role in BYU's dominant rushing attack.

2. Cade Uluave - LB

BYU linebacker Cade Uluave against Arizona | BYU Photo

Cade Uluave came to BYU with very high expectations and he has lived up to them so far. Uluave has exception sideline-to-sideline speed. He had a pivotal interception against Arizona that changed the trajectory of the game, and he was one of two transfers named as a team captain. Uluave is one of BYU's best players on defense.

1. Paki Finau - OL

Paki Finau has been one of the bright spots on this BYU football team. Finau has been one of the best left tackles in the country so far. Finau made the move from guard, where he played at Washington last season, to his more natural position at left tackle when he transferred to BYu. That position change has paid off in a major way. Finau has not allowed anyone to hit Bear Bachmeier. The only quarterback pressure he has allowed in three game.

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