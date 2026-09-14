Siale Esera, Sione Moa Removed From BYU Depth Chart

On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for Saturday's game against Colorado State. Two notable names were removed from BYU's depth chart: running back Sione Moa and lienbacker Siale Esera.

Moa suffered an injury in the first quarter against Utah Tech. Moa announced a few days later that he suffered a torn MCL and a torn PCL. It's unknown whether he will be available to return later this season, but he will miss signficant time due to injury.

Siale Esera suffered an injury on the first drive against Arizona. He did not return to the game, and he was in street clothes on the sidline. Esera's official timeline to return has not been announced, but historically, when a player is removed from the depth chart, it signals that they are schedule to miss significant time.

During his media availability this week, Kalani Sitake said Esera will likely miss the Colorado State game. "More than likely he will be questionable for this weekend, but it's not season-ending...he exited the game and didn't come back...more than likely we'll take him out of the game this weekend," Sitake said.

Who Will Replace Sione Moa?

BYU released a new depth chart at running back that includes two true freshmen in Journee Tonga and Devaughn Eka.

Behind LJ Martin, Preston Rex will be the primary backup. That's no surprise as Rex took all the backup running back snaps against Arizona.

True freshman Journee Tonga will be the third-string running back for the Cougars. Tonga joined the program before Fall Camp and quickly rose up the depth chart. Tonga had just two carries in the season opener against Utah Tech and he made the most of them. He finished with 38 yards and a touchdown and he made multiple tacklers miss. Tonga reminds us of a young Reno Mahe, he has a high ceiling.

Devaughn Eka led BYU in rushing against Utah Tech. He had 59 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown.

Who Will Replace Siale Esera?

BYU is deep at linebacker. Before Esera's injury, he was listed as a co-starter with Jake Clifton. It's safe to expect Clifton to take on a larger role now that Esera will miss time.

The majority of the linebacker snaps will still come from veterans Cade Uluave and Isaiah Glasker.

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